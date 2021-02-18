Tickets for New Virtual Master Classes with Principal Players of The Philadelphia Orchestra Free to Music Students and Teachers

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Philadelphia International Music Festival Press Release

The Philadelphia International Music Festival continues to offer free tickets to its online Master Class series

Bryn Mawr, PA, February 18, 2021 --(



“We’re increasingly optimistic that as early as this summer, many of our students and faculty will be playing together, in person,” says PIMF President Sandy Marcucci. “But we recognize that there are months ahead of us where concert halls and music rooms will still be closed, and musicians and audiences will need to connect on virtual platforms.



“For the sake of the hundreds of talented music students we serve and those that support their work and artistry, we’ve decided to offer our entire schedule of online Master Classes free of charge to young musicians and music educators, to relieve some economic pressure and provide an engaged audience until the day they can hear the applause again.”



Music students from around the world audition for the series, many shifting their schedules to perform in the middle of the night to receive analysis and constructive criticism from one of the Fabulous Philadelphians on PIMF’s faculty, along with supportive running commentary from viewers in real time. Audience members are also able to pose questions.



All Master Classes take place at 7:00pm EST. The schedule includes the following members of The Philadelphia Orchestra:



February 27: Erina Yashima, Assistant Conductor (all instruments class)

March 25: Dara Morales, Assistant Principal Second Violin

April 29: Nathaniel West, Acting Assistant Principal Bass

May 13: Boris Allakhverdyan, Principal Clarinet, Los Angeles Philharmonic

May 20: Juliette Kang, First Associate Concertmaster



The link to register is https://virtualmusiccamp.org/complimentary-master-class/



PIMF is also currently enrolling students for its celebrated summer music programs, which will be offered in a choice of two options: in-person under stringent health and safety guidelines on the campus of Bryn Mawr College or entirely online.



About The Philadelphia International Music Festival:

The Philadelphia International Music Festival (PIMF) is a summer music program directed by Kimberly Fisher, Principal Second Violin of The Philadelphia Orchestra, offering student musicians from around the world the unique opportunity of spending one, two, or four weeks immersed in music education and performance training with members of the world-renowned Philadelphia Orchestra, traditionally on the campus of Bryn Mawr College but this year online at VirtualMusicCamp.org.



Since March, PIMF’s new platform PIMFOnline.org has been filling the training void for social-distancing music students with Master Classes taught by PIMF Artistic Director Kimberly Fisher, Principal Second Violin of The Philadelphia Orchestra; by Ricardo Morales, Principal Clarinet of The Philadelphia Orchestra; by Boris Allakverdyan, Principal Clarinet of the Los Angeles Philharmonic; as well as group and individual lessons and supervised online practice rooms taught and overseen by members of PIMF’s world-class faculty.



Jacob Heil

856-875-6816



PIMFOnline.org



