Sparkling Logic Expands Partnerships

Sunnyvale, CA, February 12, 2021



Sparkling Logic today announced a partnership with Kadlog to provide local and regional distribution and implementation services around its leading decision management product, SMARTS™. Sparkling Logic has technology and distribution partners around the world. Due to the expansion of its European business, Sparkling Logic looks to better serve the European market with this new partnership.



“Our partner business has dramatically expanded over the last 12 months,” says Davorin Kuchan, Sparkling Logic’s CEO. “We are excited to work with Kadlog to serve our EU prospects and customers. Kadlog is an IT consulting company whose founders have decades of experience in knowledge automation and digital decisioning using AI technologies.”



Kadlog serves various industries including finance, insurance, healthcare, transportation, defense, and cybersecurity. “SMARTS is a robust, mature decision management solutions that is scalable and able to handle high transaction volumes. More importantly it is an efficient and user-friendly low-code solution that can help customers simplify the enormous quantity of code they manage,” says Didier Mascarelli, Founder and CEO of Kadlog. “We look forward to helping customers deploy real-time and at scale digital decision systems.”



About Sparkling Logic

Sparkling Logic Inc. is a California-based company leading technology innovation in Decision Management. Sparkling Logic’s SMARTS™ decision management system is a business rules and analytics platform that empowers business and data analysts to discover, test, simulate, deploy and continuously improve data-informed business decisions that drive daily business operations in applications and systems.



Learn more about Sparkling Logic at www.sparklinglogic.com.



Sparkling Logic, Sparkling Logic SMARTS, RedPen and BluePen are trademarks of Sparkling Logic, Inc. in the United States and in other countries. Patents Pending.



About Kadlog

Kadlog, Knowledge and Decision Automation Logic, founded by a former ILOG / IBM executive, is a consulting company specialized in knowledge and decision automation. KADLOG’s mission is to enable organizations to efficiently leverage data and knowledge in business-critical digital transformation projects.



