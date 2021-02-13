The World-Wide Fellowship of Polio Warriors Want All Polio Survivors to Have Access to Medical and Welfare Support

Press Releases The World-Wide Fellowship of Polio Warriors Press Release

The charity is working to raise the awareness of Post-Polio Sequelae to every Primary Carer and GP, so that access to medical and welfare support is possible, whatever the home country.

The charity is working to raise the awareness of this condition to every Primary Carer and GP, so that access to medical support is possible. A large part of this work is in the production and development of e-Learning materials that will be distributed to every medical college and organisation to support the learning that is necessary to be able to provide this medical and welfare support.



The critical method of supporting the sufferer of PPS is to develop the management of a long term plan to work with the polio survivor and relieve their symptoms of devastating pain and fatigue, respiratory issues, speech and swallowing issues, and in some cases paralysis.



Contact Information The World-Wide Fellowship of Polio Warriors

Peter Thwaites

0447504198068

https://www.poliowarriors.org

Peter Thwaites

0447504198068



https://www.poliowarriors.org



