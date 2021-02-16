PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Green Dot Sign, Inc.

Green Dot Sign® Going Head-to-Head with Traditional Plastic ADA Signs


Green Dot Sign® now offers a cost-effective alternative to polluting, plastic braille office signs.

Saint Paul, MN, February 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- After the success of their groundbreaking sustainable ADA compliant interior signs, Green Dot Sign® is now offering a more affordable and adaptable option than ever before: Low profile office signs.

Nussbaum started considering environmentally-friendly manufacturing methods and products while working at his prior sign company. The idea to create signage from a wood base and non-toxic 3D printed material for lettering, braille, and pictograms was sparked by a braille sign with a printed wood background. "I noticed a trend in room signs to use printed faux wood or real wood veneer behind plastic and thought, why not get rid of the plastic? I decided to reduce plastic use, consolidate production steps, and highlight the beauty of real wood grain to make some darn beautiful signs."

The new sign design has a sleeker construction than its predecessor, at only 1/8 to 1/4 inch thickness. These dimensions place the new low-profile sign into direct competition with the traditional industry choice, plastic ADA signs. However, while the wood and plastic options may be comparable regarding aesthetics, the latest Green Dot Sign® creation is more gentle on your wallet and the earth.

The low-profile signs cost the same or less upfront than their leading ADA plastic counterparts. Even better, all Green Dot Sign® office signs are made of real, responsibly harvested wood. Nearly 95% biodegradable and renewable by weight, every sign also reduces plastic consumption by 250 grams versus a traditional ADA sign.

As a permanently installed product, a Green Dot Sign® can contribute to the U.S. Green Building Council's (USGBC) Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) credits. Becoming certified in these and other sustainable initiatives is a smart investment for organizations. Incorporating Green Dot Sign® low-profile office signs and other green elements into your projects will help your business save money, stay healthy, and help the environment.

The breakthrough innovation of Green Dot Sign® offers a fresh alternative to commercial real estate and other public building managers and fills a void for green building contractors.

By offering easy online ordering of unique, eco-friendly ADA signs both indoors and out, Green Dot Sign® is gaining traction and hopes to push the signage industry to be more sustainable.
Contact Information
Green Dot Sign, Inc.
Simon Nussbaum
651-447-3046
Contact
www.greendotsign.com

