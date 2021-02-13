Press Releases Argus Self Storage Advisors Press Release

Receive press releases from Argus Self Storage Advisors: By Email RSS Feeds: Argus Broker Affiliate Sells Missouri Self Storage Facility

Overland Park, KY, February 13, 2021 --(



The facility opened an expansion just after going on the market and offers room for future additional expansion. Lock N’ Key Self Storage offers conventional storage and climate-controlled storage to its customers, as well as outdoor parking spaces. The facility is at a highly visible intersection near Whiteman Air Force Base, home of the B-2 Stealth Bomber.



The seller, a current member of the Air Force, sold the facility in preparation of his transition from retirement from the military to an entrepreneurial career as a franchise of Scooter’s Coffee. The sale was structured as an IRC 1031 Exchange from Self Storage in Missouri to coffee shops in North Carolina.



Larry Goldman, CCIM is the Argus Self Storage Advisors broker affiliate representing Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas and Southern Illinois. He can be reached at 913-707-9030. Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com. Overland Park, KY, February 13, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Larry Goldman, CCIM, of Goldman Investment Advisors, facilitated the sale of Lock N’ Key Storage in Knob Noster, Missouri. The sale closed January 28, 2021. The facility sits on approximately 3.4 acres and offers 41,880 rentable square feet of storage. Lock N’ Key Storage sold to Lock N’ Self Storage, LLC, an out of state investor that moved to Missouri to self-manage the facility. Arvest Bank of Bentonville, AR provided conventional bank financing for the facility.The facility opened an expansion just after going on the market and offers room for future additional expansion. Lock N’ Key Self Storage offers conventional storage and climate-controlled storage to its customers, as well as outdoor parking spaces. The facility is at a highly visible intersection near Whiteman Air Force Base, home of the B-2 Stealth Bomber.The seller, a current member of the Air Force, sold the facility in preparation of his transition from retirement from the military to an entrepreneurial career as a franchise of Scooter’s Coffee. The sale was structured as an IRC 1031 Exchange from Self Storage in Missouri to coffee shops in North Carolina.Larry Goldman, CCIM is the Argus Self Storage Advisors broker affiliate representing Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas and Southern Illinois. He can be reached at 913-707-9030. Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com. Contact Information Argus Self Storage Advisors

Amy Hitchingham

800-557-8673



www.argus-selfstorage.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Argus Self Storage Advisors