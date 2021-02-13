PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
BookBuzz.net Partners with David A. Fiensy to Announce the Release of His New Book - "The Archaeology of Daily Life"


BookBuzz.net is pleased to partner with author David A. Fiensy to announce the release of his new book, "The Archaeology of Daily Life: Ordinary Persons in Late Second Temple Israel." Published by Cascade Books in December 2020, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers.

Louisville, KY, February 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Ever wondered what it was like to live in the past?

This book relies heavily on archaeology to describe the villages, houses, families, labor, diseases, life-spans, stature, and religion of the first century Jewish people of Israel, the time of Jesus and the early New Testament.

Book Information:
The Archaeology of Daily Life
Ordinary Persons in Late Second Temple Israel
By David A. Fiensy
Publisher: Cascade Books
Published: December 2020
ISBN: 978-1532673078
Pages: 388
Genre: History

About the Author:
David Fiensy (Ph.D. in New Testament from Duke University) has taught in colleges for thirty years and participated in seven archaeological excavations.

Contact:
Website: http://www.davidafiensy.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/dfiensy
Linked In: https://www.linkedin.com/in/david-fiensy-0614663a/
Promo Link: http://bookbuzz.net/blog/history-the-archaeology-of-daily-life-by-david-a-fiensy/

Purchase Links:
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1532673078/
https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-archaeology-of-daily-life-david-a-fiensy/1137488938
https://www.christianbook.com/archaeology-ordinary-persons-second-temple-israel/david-fiensy/9781 532673078/pd/673072
https://www.indiebound.org/book/9781532673078

PR by BookBuzz.net
BookBuzz.net helps indie authors, hybrid authors, and small publishers promote and market their books. We also help with book reviews, publicity, and more. Let's Create Some Buzz For Your Book!
http://bookbuzz.net/blog/history-the-archaeology-of-daily-life-by-david-a-fiensy/
Contact Information
BookBuzz.net
Amanda Kerr
706-509-8422
Contact
http://bookbuzz.net/blog/history-the-archaeology-of-daily-life-by-david-a-fiensy/

