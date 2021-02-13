BookBuzz.net Partners with David A. Fiensy to Announce the Release of His New Book - "The Archaeology of Daily Life"

BookBuzz.net is pleased to partner with author David A. Fiensy to announce the release of his new book, "The Archaeology of Daily Life: Ordinary Persons in Late Second Temple Israel." Published by Cascade Books in December 2020, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers.

This book relies heavily on archaeology to describe the villages, houses, families, labor, diseases, life-spans, stature, and religion of the first century Jewish people of Israel, the time of Jesus and the early New Testament.



Book Information:

The Archaeology of Daily Life

Ordinary Persons in Late Second Temple Israel

By David A. Fiensy

Publisher: Cascade Books

Published: December 2020

ISBN: 978-1532673078

Pages: 388

Genre: History



About the Author:

David Fiensy (Ph.D. in New Testament from Duke University) has taught in colleges for thirty years and participated in seven archaeological excavations.



Contact:

Website: http://www.davidafiensy.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/dfiensy

Linked In: https://www.linkedin.com/in/david-fiensy-0614663a/

Promo Link: http://bookbuzz.net/blog/history-the-archaeology-of-daily-life-by-david-a-fiensy/



Purchase Links:

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1532673078/

https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-archaeology-of-daily-life-david-a-fiensy/1137488938

https://www.christianbook.com/archaeology-ordinary-persons-second-temple-israel/david-fiensy/9781 532673078/pd/673072

https://www.indiebound.org/book/9781532673078



