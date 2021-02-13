Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Toll Brothers Colorado Press Release

Receive press releases from Toll Brothers Colorado: By Email RSS Feeds: Toll Brothers Offers Luxury Homes Designed for Multi-Generational Living in Four Colorado Communities

Fort Collins, CO, February 13, 2021 --(



Toll Brothers, the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, offers multi-generational living options in four of its Colorado communities along the Front Range: The Enclave at Kechter Farm in Fort Collins, Trailside on Harmony in Timnath, North Hill in Thornton, and The Regency at Montaine in Castle Rock. Home designs feature up to seven bedrooms and five bathrooms, with floor plans that are thoughtfully designed to provide every member of the family with the privacy and space they need.



Kechter Farm

The Enclave at Kechter Farm offers exceptional amenities in a picturesque and convenient Harmony Corridor location. The community offers 11 outstanding floor plans including the Quandary II that is well-suited to multi-generational living. This floor plan features one bedroom and bath on the main level, and the primary bedroom plus four other bedrooms on the second level.



The Quandary II's inviting covered entry leads to a secluded private office, perfect for working or studying from home.



North Hill

Toll Brothers’ North Hill community features stunning mountain views, resort-style amenities, world-class shopping and dining nearby, and a variety of outdoor recreational opportunities. Located just 20 minutes north of downtown Denver, North Hill - The Point Collection features two home designs that are ideal for multi-generational living - the Quandary and the Crawford.



The Crawford home design includes a versatile office off the foyer, a convenient powder room, centrally located laundry, and additional storage throughout. The Crawford also has the option to add a multi-generational suite to the first floor featuring a spacious bedroom, bath and closet.



Trailside on Harmony

Toll Brothers at Trailside on Harmony is the newest resort-style, master-planned community located in Timnath, one of Northern Colorado's most up-and-coming towns. The community consists of 71 single-family homes from 1,900 to 2,800 square feet, including the Crawford floor plan for multi-generational living.



The community is conveniently located along the Harmony Road corridor with easy access to Fort Collins, Windsor, and Loveland.



The Regency at Montaine

The Regency at Montaine, a Toll Brothers 55+ community, offers four home designs in its Boulder Collection that range from 2,500-2,975 square feet, and endless amenities for active-adult living. The Greyson contemporary home design is particularly well suited for multi-generational living, with option of adding a second bedroom suite at the front of the home in addition to the primary bedroom suite at the back of the home. Additional highlights of the Greyson home design include a bright office off the foyer.



For more information on Toll Brothers Colorado communities, visit www.tollbrothers.com/Colorado.



About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, an award-winning FORTUNE 500 company founded in 1967, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. Embracing an unwavering commitment to quality and customer service, Toll Brothers currently operates in 24 states nationwide, and is a publicly owned company with its common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: TOL).



Laurie Anderson

303-758-1118



www.tollbrothers.com



