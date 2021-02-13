Church of Scientology Nashville to Showcase Good Works on World Civil Defense Day

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre... Press Release

The Church of Scientology Nashville observes World Civil Defense Day each year.

Nashville, TN, February 13, 2021 --



To learn more about the Scientology Volunteer Ministers, visit scientology-ccnashville.org. To learn more about the Stay Well resources, visit scientology.org/staywell. Nashville, TN, February 13, 2021 --( PR.com )-- With more than 2.3 million deaths worldwide as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, communities are anxious for the virus to end.This is precisely why the Church of Scientology worked fast to distribute materials on How to Stay Well to people across the globe. In fact, 7.5 million Stay Well booklets were personally delivered by the Church’s Volunteer Ministers to 43,600 establishments throughout the world.The Church of Scientology Nashville had more than a dozen volunteers distribute these materials to 15,000 community members.The Stay Well materials cover a range of audio-visual presentations and booklets downloadable online at the How to Stay Well Prevention Resource Center at scientology.org/staywell. The booklets cover How to Keep Yourself and Others Well, How to Protect Yourself and Others with a Mask and Gloves, and How to Prevent the Spread of Illness with Isolation.The church will acknowledge all of those who assisted in these efforts during the upcoming World Civil Defense Day, which was created by decision of the International Civil Defense Organization (ICDO) General Assembly in 1990, and is celebrated every year on the 1st of March. According to ICDO, “This Day... has two main purposes: that of bringing to the attention of the world public the vital importance of Civil Protection and of raising awareness of the preparedness for, and prevention and self-protection measures in the event of accidents or disasters; and that of paying tribute to the efforts, sacrifices and accomplishments of all the national services responsible for the fight against disasters.”Julie Brinker, who oversees community affairs for the Nashville Church of Scientology, explained how it becomes involved during times of disaster. “We have a program called Volunteer Ministers. Anyone of any culture or creed may train as a Volunteer Minister and use these tools to help their families and communities, and all are welcome to do so,” she said. Brinker said volunteerministers.org contains resources one would need to become trained in this technology.Equipped with effective technology to resolve virtually any difficulty, Volunteer Ministers live by the motto: “No matter the problem, something can be done about it.” Transcending all ethnic, cultural and religious boundaries, the Volunteer Ministers program is there for anyone in need of help.In creating the Volunteer Ministers program, L. Ron Hubbard wrote, “If one does not like the crime, cruelty, injustice and violence of this society, he can do something about it. He can become a Volunteer Minister and help civilize it, bring it conscience and kindness and love and freedom from travail by instilling into it trust, decency, honesty and tolerance.”To learn more about the Scientology Volunteer Ministers, visit scientology-ccnashville.org. To learn more about the Stay Well resources, visit scientology.org/staywell. Contact Information Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre Nashville

Julie Brinker

615-687-4600



www.scientology.org



