Church of Scientology Nashville Hosts “Discourse Over Discord: What Does Interfaith Harmony Sound Like?”

The Church of Scientology Nashville held a special virtual meeting in observance of World Interfaith Harmony Week with a multi-religious group.

Nashville, TN, February 13, 2021 --(



The Church of Scientology Nashville has participated in events for World Interfaith Harmony Week since 2011, and this is the fourth event the Church has hosted.



“In order to truly combat religious discrimination in this day and age, we have to come together and learn about the religious other,” says Rev. Brian Fesler, Pastor of the Church of Scientology, who each year calls together people of many different faiths and cultures to take part in a gathering for World Interfaith Harmony Week, the first week each February.



The virtual 2021 event was titled: “Discourse Over Discord: What Does Interfaith Harmony Sound Like?” and plays to the fact that the hosting city is Music City, but will include conversation between many people of different faiths and how we can come together in harmony. It was co-hosted with the Religion Communicators Council.



The event featured a panel discussion with a Muslim woman, a Jewish man, and a Baha’i woman, moderated by Rev. Fesler of the Church of Scientology.



Rev. Fesler is passionate about bringing together all peoples and has reached out to many different faith leaders for this special service. “Everyone, regardless of their race, religion, culture - everyone deserves to have a voice, to live in peace, and to practice their religion in harmony with the rest of mankind,” he says.



The Church of Scientology’s creed begins with the words: “We of the Church believe that all men of whatever race, color or creed were created with equal rights; that all men have inalienable rights to their own religious practices and their performance...”



“It is part of our very fabric to support others’ rights and abilities to practice their religion in peace, so that is what we are lifting up through this service,” says Rev. Fesler.



