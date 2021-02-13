Leonardo Chooses Perle PoE Switches to Power ALPR Cameras

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Perle Systems Press Release

IDS Industrial Switches provide up to 30 Watts PoE to Elsag® Fixed Plate Hunter ALPR cameras mounted along highways, bridges, tunnels, and overpasses.

Princeton, NJ, February 13, 2021 --(



When Leonardo designed the Elsag® Fixed Plate Hunter ALPR System they had to ensure it would offer reliable and constant operation but, be customizable enough to meet unique installation requirements set by different customers and agencies. The ALPR system comprises advanced digital cameras connected to a Field Control Unit (FCU). Inside the FCU a powerful switch would be needed to manage all of the data transmission. Leonardo had five main requirements for the switch:



1. able to provide up to 30 watts PoE to the attached cameras,

2. have at least three ethernet ports,

3. have output connections for Twisted-Pair Copper or SFP Fiber,

4. be rugged enough to operate in -40°F to +165°F,

5. be small enough to fit inside the FCU.



Perle’s range of IDS PoE Industrial Switches fit the bill. They are all classified as Layer 2 Power Sourcing Equipment (PSE) and fully compliant to IEEE 802.3at to ensure reliable PoE to the attached cameras. Depending on the unique installation requirement, Leonardo can choose the variant with the necessary number of copper ports and fiber ports needed for each customer. And every component used in the design of these compact switches is fully tested and rated to operate in -40°F to +165°F.



Michael Hua, Engineer at Leonardo, comments, “The Elsag® Fixed Plate Hunter ALPR System reads plates day or night, in all weather conditions, and from all 50 U.S. states as well as most foreign countries.”



About Leonardo: https://www.leonardocompany-us.com/

At Leonardo, we are dedicated to providing advanced ALPR technology to law enforcement agencies, parking authorities, toll operators, and access control organizations through our ELSAG ALPR product portfolio. Our innovative technology and system solutions are designed by ALPR experts to enhance patrol presence while adding a force multiplier that significantly improves operational efficiencies.



About Perle Systems: www.perle.com

Founded in 1976, Perle Systems designs and manufactures highly reliable device networking, media conversion, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity hardware. With an extensive range of solutions, Perle products are ideal for organizations that need to establish network connectivity across multiple locations, securely transmit critical and sensitive information, or remotely monitor and control networked devices and appliances. Perle has offices in 9 countries and sells its products through a globally established distributor, system integrator, and reseller channel.

Julie McDaniel

1-800-467-3753



www.perle.com



