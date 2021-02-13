PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
North Coast Repertory Theatre

Press Release

Receive press releases from North Coast Repertory Theatre: By Email RSS Feeds:

Filmed Productions Online: Trying at North Coast Repertory Theatre


Solana Beach, CA, February 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- In an era where truth and values are being hotly debated, Trying presents an intriguing snapshot of American history. The story is based on playwright Joanna McClelland Glass’s experience as an assistant to famed Attorney General and Chief Judge at Nuremberg, Francis Biddle, during the final year of his life. Audiences are treated to a highly literate, affecting portrayal of two wildly different personalities struggling to understand each other. Told with great humor, compassion and insight, this is a compelling and deeply satisfying piece of theatre.

David Ellenstein directed James Sutorius and Emily Goss on North Coast Rep’s mainstage, adhering to all mandated safety and testing procedures under Actors' Equity Media Agreement. Audiences will see a full theatrical production with sets by Scenic Designer Marty Burnett, costumes by Elisa Benzoni, and Prop Design Philip Korth. Cinematographer/editor Aaron Rumley filmed the show. Reserve your tickets now to this heartfelt, moving play.

Trying will stream on Showtix4U.com on demand from March 24 to April 18, 2021. Tickets are $35 - $54 and can be purchased on our website.
Contact Information
North Coast Repertory Theatre
Nancy Richards
(858) 481-1055
Contact
http://www.northcoastrep.org

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from North Coast Repertory Theatre
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help