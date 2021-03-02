Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Halfpricesoft Press Release

Receive press releases from Halfpricesoft: By Email RSS Feeds: New Correction Form Feature is Now Included in 2020 ez1095 ACA Software from Halfpricesoft.com

Latest ez1095 ACA software is available to send correction forms for 1095 C, 1094 C, 1095 B & 1094 B (per customer requests and peace of mind). Test drive the 30 day no cost or obligation trial at halfpricesoft.com.

Sacramento, CA, March 02, 2021 --(



If you just have a few ACA forms to correct, it may be easier to print the paper forms with the "Corrected" box checked and mail them to the IRS. If you need to efile for ACA form correction, please view the instructions below.



https://www.halfpricesoft.com/aca-1095/ACA-1095-software-faqs.asp#CORRECTION



ez1095 software allows customers to import data quickly from external files and makes it easy to print ACA forms for recipients. Priced from just $195 per installation, ez1095 supports multiple company accounts on the same computer at no additional cost.



“The latest version of ez1095 software will easily accommodate corrected 1095 forms,” said Dr. Ge, the founder of Halfpricesoft.com.



Customers that need to file Form 1095C, 1094C, 1095B and 1094B can download and try out this ACA software from halfpricesoft.com before purchasing with no obligation by visiting https://www.halfpricesoft.com/aca-1095/aca-1095-software.asp.



The main features include but are not limited to:



- Print ACA Form 1095-C, 1094-C, 1095-B and 1094-B on white paper for recipients and IRS with inkjet or laser printer.

- PDF print 1095-C and 1095-B recipient copies

- Efile version available at additional cost.

- Support unlimited companies.

- Support unlimited number of recipients.

- Print unlimited number of 1095 and 1094 forms.

- Fast data import feature

- Print Form 1095 C: Employer-Provided Health Insurance Offer and Coverage Insurance

- Print Form 1094 C: Transmittal of Employer-Provided Health Insurance Offer and Coverage Information Returns

- Print Form 1095-B: Health Coverage

- Print Form 1094-B: Transmittal of Health Coverage Information Return



ez1095 software is compatible with Windows 10, 8.1, 8, 7, and other Windows systems. Designed with simplicity in mind, ez1095 software is easy to use and flexible. ez1095 software’s graphical interface leads customers step-by-step through setting up the company, adding employees, adding forms and print forms. Customers can also click form level help links to get more details regarding the software.



To learn more about ez1095 ACA software and test drive before purchase, customers can visit https://www.halfpricesoft.com/aca-1095/aca-1095-software.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and barcode generating software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software. Sacramento, CA, March 02, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Employers and tax professionals that need to file correction 1095 forms should consider the new ez1095 software from Halfpricesoft.com. ez1095 can print form 1095C, 1094C, 1095B and 1094B. It has also been approved by IRS to generate the efile documents that customers can upload to IRS for ACA form electronic filing.If you just have a few ACA forms to correct, it may be easier to print the paper forms with the "Corrected" box checked and mail them to the IRS. If you need to efile for ACA form correction, please view the instructions below.https://www.halfpricesoft.com/aca-1095/ACA-1095-software-faqs.asp#CORRECTIONez1095 software allows customers to import data quickly from external files and makes it easy to print ACA forms for recipients. Priced from just $195 per installation, ez1095 supports multiple company accounts on the same computer at no additional cost.“The latest version of ez1095 software will easily accommodate corrected 1095 forms,” said Dr. Ge, the founder of Halfpricesoft.com.Customers that need to file Form 1095C, 1094C, 1095B and 1094B can download and try out this ACA software from halfpricesoft.com before purchasing with no obligation by visiting https://www.halfpricesoft.com/aca-1095/aca-1095-software.asp.The main features include but are not limited to:- Print ACA Form 1095-C, 1094-C, 1095-B and 1094-B on white paper for recipients and IRS with inkjet or laser printer.- PDF print 1095-C and 1095-B recipient copies- Efile version available at additional cost.- Support unlimited companies.- Support unlimited number of recipients.- Print unlimited number of 1095 and 1094 forms.- Fast data import feature- Print Form 1095 C: Employer-Provided Health Insurance Offer and Coverage Insurance- Print Form 1094 C: Transmittal of Employer-Provided Health Insurance Offer and Coverage Information Returns- Print Form 1095-B: Health Coverage- Print Form 1094-B: Transmittal of Health Coverage Information Returnez1095 software is compatible with Windows 10, 8.1, 8, 7, and other Windows systems. Designed with simplicity in mind, ez1095 software is easy to use and flexible. ez1095 software’s graphical interface leads customers step-by-step through setting up the company, adding employees, adding forms and print forms. Customers can also click form level help links to get more details regarding the software.To learn more about ez1095 ACA software and test drive before purchase, customers can visit https://www.halfpricesoft.com/aca-1095/aca-1095-software.aspAbout halfpricesoft.comFounded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and barcode generating software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software. Contact Information Halfpricesoft.com

Casey Yang

502-259-0936



https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Halfpricesoft Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend