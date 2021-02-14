Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases MSys Technologies Press Release

Receive press releases from MSys Technologies: By Email RSS Feeds: MSys Technologies Annual Roundup 2020 – Year Ends with Best Ever Financial Quarter in History

Alpharetta, GA, February 14, 2021



Here is an annual roundup of MSys Technologies’ accomplishments in 2020 that includes a plethora of strategic, operational, and financial targets.



The Growth Charter of ISV, Enterprise and Digital Transformation

The company mentioned that six of their early customers achieved Unicorn status (1+ Billion USD valuation) this year and four of them went public amongst their matured set of clientele. The demand steadily rose for Digital, DevOps and Cloud Engineering Services for multi-year, multi-million dollar projects. MSys is making quick inroads in the space of Payments, Wallet and Blockchain solutions related to Cryptocurrency for leading players in the Crypto market.



Sanjay Sehgal (CEO, MSys Technologies) reflects, "The 2020 pandemic jolted businesses of all shapes and sizes and posed the twin threats to lives and livelihoods. Certain industries like Hospitality, Airlines, and Automotive hit the ground while others like Healthcare, E-Commerce, and EduTech flourished. MSys digital CoE enabled us to seamlessly adapt this change and be customers' first choice for business continuity and renewals. We are upbeat about our ISV, Enterprise and Digital Transformation 2021 growth charter with systematic planning, supportive investments, and recalculated risk appetite."



Action Words – Employee Safety and Business Continuity

Gauging the pandemic early on, employee safety and business continuity were the action words on MSys floor. The company instantly sanctioned Work From Home for all employees with digital infrastructure enablement and ensured all its onsite employees returned home safely. The company transitioned very quickly to a complete digital and virtual operations model ensuring business continuity and smooth services delivery.



The entire talent acquisition and talent management function went digital right from video interviews, remote onboarding with due diligence, and weekly virtual employee engagement with tailored fun programmes.



Industry Recognition – Awards and Accolades

Amongst Top Fastest Growing Storage Companies by Storage Newsletter – The esteemed recognition is the outcome of MSys Technologies' niche-engineering skillsets around Storage, Networking, Virtualization, and Cloud (SNVC). MSys Technologies leveraged these skillsets to develop multi-layered complex software products through its product engineering services.



CEO awarded as Digital Person of the Year – Considering his ongoing contribution of digital transformation strategies towards industry and clientele, Entrepreneur has recognized Sanjay as Digital Person of the Year.



Tamil Nadu Best Employer Brand Award – MSys Technologies' core business principles of Technical Ingenuity and Customer Intimacy are pillared on a workforce, constantly innovating, learning, engaged, and motivated. "The recognition by the reputed world HRD Congress exhibits our forward-looking and employee-centric culture of care," plaudits Banu Balu, VP HR, MSys Technologies.



Industry Thought Leadership with Business-Critical Solutions and Services

MSys Technologies presented multiple technical papers and business solutions at global industry events and forums like SNIA Storage Developer Conference (both USA and India), Ansible Fest (USA) and HashiConf (USA). The papers were themed around DevOps, Blockchain-based solutions, Cloud-native, Kubernetes, Serverless with KEDA, and Security Automation.



MSys Accelerator Program

Sunny Raskar (VP Sales and Marketing, MSys Technologies) illustrates the MSys Accelerator Program with, "The program takes your idea from prototype to product. It is customized per start-up, covering everything from business modeling to customer acquisition. Our community of data scientists, researchers, and founders are committed to your product success with world-class programming and business mentorship. Come, join the thinkers and tinkerers cohort and give yourself an unfair advantage in the digital marketplace."



About MSys Technologies

MSys Technologies (Red Herring Asia 100 Winner) is a reliable partner for product engineering services and digital transformation projects for its ISV and Enterprise clientele. We design, develop, and manage modern distributed systems and complex ecosystem integrations with open source, proprietary, cloud-native, and containerized technology expertise and outcome-based pricing. For more, please refer to https://msystechnologies.com/



For product investments, public relations, marketing or other enquiries, please contact

Sameer Danave

sameer.danave@msystechnologies.com

Director – Digital Marketing

MSys Technologies

www.msystechnologies.com

