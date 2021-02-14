Press Releases Commercient Press Release

Receive press releases from Commercient: By Email RSS Feeds: Commercient Signs an Exciting Partnership with Incloud Business Solutions, a Salesforce Consulting Firm

Commercient signs a new partnership agreement with Incloud Business Solutions, a Salesforce Partner and Business Consulting firm based in Montreal, Canada. Incloud guides organizations through digital transformations, aligning strategy and solutions, focused on customer success and exceeding expectations.

Marietta, GA, February 14, 2021 --(



With more than 25 apps on Salesforce’s AppExchange, Commercient actively works with ERP/CRM consultants to provide hassle-free, fully supported integrations that successfully integrate their customers’ systems avoiding late-night support calls or too many hours spent resolving technical problems.



Incloud Business Solutions is a fully dedicated Salesforce Integration and Consulting Partner focused on delivering accelerated digital transformations that meet their client’s unique business objectives. Incloud’s strength lies in understanding the cross-departmental synergy and challenges within a variety of industries, ensuring a 360-degree view of its client’s digital transformation across their entire ecosystem. Focused on collaboration, adoption and continued growth, their consultants provide a complete portfolio of digital consulting services geared towards enhancing the overall customer journey and experience.



“I’m thrilled to be announcing this partnership. It will strengthen Incloud’s capability to deliver an accelerated integration of clients’ ERP corporate customer data; providing their team a complete customer 360 experience within Salesforce. The Commercient SYNC model provides customers a simplified solution increasing the time-to-value,” mentions Craig Larson, Partner | Senior Director Client Solutions & Success at Incloud Business Solutions.



As a company leveraging the newest and most functional tech trends, Commercient’s fast-track plan will SYNC data in a short amount of time, and integrate transactions bi-directionally so that ERP and CRM communicate effectively with each other. Commercient has also integrated VR technology to provide personalized, interactive support to enhance customer and partner experience.



“We are excited to be partnering with Incloud Business Solutions, a Salesforce Consulting Partner.” Said Noah Thomas, Head of Channel Development at Commercient. “Incloud offers Salesforce solutions tailored to the needs and business objectives in terms of digital engagement with subject matter experts across various industries. We believe with Incloud’s expertise, our mutual clients will benefit from digital transformations by receiving the consultancy needed, in order to meet their objectives,” he explained.



About Commercient

Commercient is dedicated to helping growing companies integrate their ERP and CRM software with SYNC. We make hassle-free integrations for over 85 ERP’s, and counting. Among the most recent integrations, SYNC connects SAP, Infor, Epicor, Sage QuickBooks, and many more, adding more integrations consistently. Marietta, GA, February 14, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Commercient, whose SYNC App is the fastest, simplest, and most flexible app for ERP & CRM data integration, has announced its partnership with Incloud Business Solutions.With more than 25 apps on Salesforce’s AppExchange, Commercient actively works with ERP/CRM consultants to provide hassle-free, fully supported integrations that successfully integrate their customers’ systems avoiding late-night support calls or too many hours spent resolving technical problems.Incloud Business Solutions is a fully dedicated Salesforce Integration and Consulting Partner focused on delivering accelerated digital transformations that meet their client’s unique business objectives. Incloud’s strength lies in understanding the cross-departmental synergy and challenges within a variety of industries, ensuring a 360-degree view of its client’s digital transformation across their entire ecosystem. Focused on collaboration, adoption and continued growth, their consultants provide a complete portfolio of digital consulting services geared towards enhancing the overall customer journey and experience.“I’m thrilled to be announcing this partnership. It will strengthen Incloud’s capability to deliver an accelerated integration of clients’ ERP corporate customer data; providing their team a complete customer 360 experience within Salesforce. The Commercient SYNC model provides customers a simplified solution increasing the time-to-value,” mentions Craig Larson, Partner | Senior Director Client Solutions & Success at Incloud Business Solutions.As a company leveraging the newest and most functional tech trends, Commercient’s fast-track plan will SYNC data in a short amount of time, and integrate transactions bi-directionally so that ERP and CRM communicate effectively with each other. Commercient has also integrated VR technology to provide personalized, interactive support to enhance customer and partner experience.“We are excited to be partnering with Incloud Business Solutions, a Salesforce Consulting Partner.” Said Noah Thomas, Head of Channel Development at Commercient. “Incloud offers Salesforce solutions tailored to the needs and business objectives in terms of digital engagement with subject matter experts across various industries. We believe with Incloud’s expertise, our mutual clients will benefit from digital transformations by receiving the consultancy needed, in order to meet their objectives,” he explained.About CommercientCommercient is dedicated to helping growing companies integrate their ERP and CRM software with SYNC. We make hassle-free integrations for over 85 ERP’s, and counting. Among the most recent integrations, SYNC connects SAP, Infor, Epicor, Sage QuickBooks, and many more, adding more integrations consistently. Contact Information Commercient

Noah Thomas

844-282-0401



www.commercient.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Commercient