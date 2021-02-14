Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Roof Right, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Roof Right, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Roof Right, Inc. Awarded Best of Houzz 2021

Hampstead, MD, February 14, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Roof Right, a Maryland Residential Roofing Company, has won a "Best of Houzz" award for customer service on Houzz®, the leading platform for home renovation and design. The annual Best of Houzz awards highlight home remodeling and design professionals with top ratings and the most popular designs among the Houzz community.Best of Houzz is awarded annually in three categories: Design, Customer Service and Photography. Customer Service honors are based on several factors, including a professional's overall rating on Houzz and client reviews for projects completed in 2020. Roof Right was chosen for the customer service award in 2020 and in 2021 by the Houzz community. This is an honor considering that only 3% of the more than 2.5 million active home exterior and interior professionals receive this award."It's a great honor to win the Houzz Award again. We strive to provide our customers with the highest quality of work and service," said Craig Mott, General Manager of Roof Right. "We appreciate the homeowners who have made it possible and are especially proud of our team for going above and beyond during these challenging times."The Best of Houzz awards are an emblem of trust and credibility for home professionals across the U.S. and around the world, and we are excited to celebrate this year's winners," said Liza Hausman, vice president of Industry Marketing for Houzz. "The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted our critical need as homeowners to feel comfortable before inviting pros into and around our homes, and the Best of Houzz badge is a powerful way to communicate the trust that homeowners have in a pro's business. It's just one of many tools on the Houzz platform that help pros convey their unique expertise, and help homeowners find the right professionals for their projects."About Roof Right, Inc.Roof Right, Inc. is a locally owned and operated residential and commercial roofing contractor based in Hampstead, Maryland. We proudly serve customers in Anne Arundel County, Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Carroll County, Harford County, Howard County, and Montgomery County. Our roofing services include Slate, Cedar, Asphalt, fiberglass, metal, and we provide service for all types of residential roofing repairs. Roof Right also offers insulation, gutters, windows, doors, siding, and decks. For more information, visit Roofright.comAbout HouzzHouzz is the leading platform for home renovation and design, providing people with everything they need to improve their homes from start to finish – online or from a mobile device. From decorating a small room to building a custom home and everything in between, Houzz connects millions of homeowners, home design enthusiasts and home improvement professionals across the country and around the world. With the largest residential design database in the world and a vibrant community empowered by technology, Houzz is the easiest way for people to find inspiration, get advice, find products, and hire the professionals they need to help turn their ideas into reality. Headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif., Houzz also has international offices in London, Berlin, Sydney, Moscow, Bangalore and Tokyo. Houzz and the Houzz logo are registered trademarks of Houzz Inc. worldwide. For more information, visit Houzz.com

