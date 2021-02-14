Tyto Athene Awarded a $37 Million Contract to Support the Navy Consolidated Area Telephone Systems, San Diego, California

Tyto Athene was recently awarded a $37M contract to support the Navy Consolidated Area Telephone Systems (CATS) for 24 Naval Bases in the San Diego area including the Naval Computer and Telecommunications Station (NCTS), which Tyto Athene has been supporting for the past three years.

Herndon, VA, February 14, 2021



- Support for over 120,000 users, circuits and trunks

- Avaya Switching network comprised of Avaya G3R, CM2, CM4 and CM6 voice switches

- OSP support of underground and aerial copper and fiber optic cables

- Maintenance, Programming and deployment of Ciena Transport, Tellabs GPON, Actelis Networks, Positron, Adtran and other various telecom equipment



For the past three years, Tyto Athene’s San Diego Project Management Office has been supporting NCTS and will continue to operate out of that location. Tyto will continue to provide support for the Navy’s Outside Plant (OSP) infrastructure, Inside Plant (ISP) maintenance and programming on the CATS Network, Avaya Voice Network Switching Equipment, peripheral circuits and equipment.



About Tyto Athene, LLC:

