LivestockCity Announces Its New Service Called "Wishmay," an e-Commerce Division

LivestockCity has released an e-commerce product called "Wishmay" to be used to help locate hard to find items as well as more common items.

It is not a typical e-commerce site. Nothing on the site is for sale, but viewers can browse the items wanted, and if they have the item, they can offer to sell it to the person that posted the item. For the item seekers, this could be a great place to post things they have had trouble finding to buy, and for the sellers, it could be an opportunity to sell.



For the past few months, LivestockCity, Inc. has been testing their new site called, "Wishmay," which allows users to post items they are looking to buy. The site first launched in "beta" mode in November 2020, and since then, users have found the site and posted items they want to buy.

