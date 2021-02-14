Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Bizdata, Inc. Press Release

Bizdata Strengthens Bizintel360 Platform with AI and Self-Service Analytics Enhancements

Bizdata Inc., a global cloud solutions company that offers modern Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) and Advanced Data Analytics platform to make data work better through integrated data analytics, is making upgrades to its existing Advanced Analytics platform Bizintel360, by filling data and information visibility gaps, simplifying and automating preparation and integration of data, eliminating re-tooling and by driving business/IT outcomes.

San Jose, CA, February 14, 2021 --(



The self-service analytics market is expected to dominate over the next decade. This trend has been fueled by the rapid adoption of big data across industry and sectors and the emergence of a data-driven approach. Enterprises are still struggling with manual integration and analytics processes. Bizdata aims to address these issues with the Bizintel360 platform that provides point to point data encryption, automated cleaning of data and data quality enrichment while facilitating collection of data from any source and they want to offer all of this at a low cost of ownership said Ritesh Khapre, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer, Bizdata Inc.



The company said that the product is an Advanced cloud native analytics platform that offers high-quality enterprise-wide data supply and smart real-time analysis without any coding experience. It can also link various data sources from various formats, enable root cause issue detection, reduce cycle time: Source to Goal and refresh data in real-time on the go.



Self-Service Analytics powered by Bizintel360 provides ease of understanding and straightforward data access. It allows our customers and end users to easily analyze their data by building their own reports and modify existing ones with little to no training, said Adil Mujeeb, Founder and CEO at Bizdata Inc.



The product provides descriptive, predictive and prescriptive analytics in a single platform with the power of search engine and advanced visualization. The product has been reviewed comprehensively on various platforms such as Gartner Peer Insights, G2, Capterra, Discover Cloud, Crossdeck, and is available for a free enterprise trial on Bizdata Inc.’s website.



About Bizdata Inc.



Bizdata, heralded as a leading global software firm, aims to offer the best solution for analytics, PLM platforms and cloud-based integration to accelerate services such as integration, analysis and storage of big data.



