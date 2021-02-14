Lakewood, Ohio’s Newest Craft Brewery, Immigrant Son Brewery, Joins the Brewstubs Platform

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases BrewStubs, Inc. Press Release

Austin, TX, February 14, 2021 --(



With an anticipated opening by early summer of 2021, Immigrant Son Brewery, located in Lakewood, OH, is their second brewery in the state of Ohio on BrewStubs. Andrew Revy, Brewery Founder, and the Immigrant Son Team have a very clear vision for the brewery and its name, Immigrant Son, is a story about their ethos. “By partnering with BrewStubs, we’re confident that we can tell our story and provide craft beer fans with brews we know they’ll love.”



With award-winning head brewer, Cara Baker, on board, Immigrant Son Brewery will produce four flagship beers - an IPA, Pilsner, Common Ale, and Saison - along with their on-tap and seasonal beers.



“Signing Immigrant Son Brewery is another great step in the growth of our business. Helping to support the craft beer industry is vitally important to us and the opening of a brand new brewery aligns well with that mission,” said David Sher, Co-Founder, President & CEO of BrewStubs. “We're excited that for the first time BrewStubs will be a part of the launch of an incredible craft brewery.”



Look for more details in the spring about the opening of this latest Ohio brewery and the products on offer on BrewStubs.com.



About BrewStubs



BrewStubs connects craft beer lovers with local breweries, allowing consumers to search for, discover and purchase their favorite craft beverages. The BrewStubs platform allows beer enthusiasts to purchase limited-release beers, exclusive craft beer packages, and event tickets before arriving at participating breweries throughout the U.S. and to gift brewstubs to their beer friends and family digitally. Visit www.brewstubs.com for more information.



About Immigrant Son Brewery



Michael Cruz

(310) 365-6558



brewstubs.com



