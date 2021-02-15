DTO, Award-Winning Music Producer and Musician, to Appear on GOLDen Sessions with Doc.PEACE on KNSJ 89.1 FM Radio

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases doc.PEACE Press Release

Award-winning music producer and musician, Dave Kemp aka DTO, to be featured on GOLDen Sessions with doc.PEACE on Monday, February 15th, 2021 at 7 p.m. pst. GOLDen Sessions with doc.PEACE is a biweekly program on KNSJ 89.1 FM radio, a local San Diego, CA radio station, created to provide listeners with a dose of inspiration to empower confidence & foster global unity.

San Diego, CA, February 15, 2021 --(



“There is a dharmic path that we all get to live in this lifetime,” says DTO. “For me, I’ve really felt that hair-raising, goose bump, in-the-flow-state moment with music.”



While DTO is in the GOLDen chair he'll answer these key questions about his GOLDen attributes:

Who he is - what makes him GOLD, a Genuine Original, Loving, Dreamer

What he does - how he shares his GOLDen attributes including what his name “DTO” stands for

and Why he does what he does - how sharing his GOLD light brings out the GOLD in others



Each being has a doctorate in their Life Road. The mission of GOLDen Sessions with doc.PEACE is to empower confidence to share all unique gifts and talents garnered from individual Life Roads to help the world ignite their light. GOLDen Sessions with doc.PEACE will feature starlings from around the globe who are getting it going to inspire us all to in turn get it going.



"Together we thrive," says doc.PEACE. "United."



To tune in live to GOLDen Sessions with doc.PEACE on Monday, February 15th at 7 p.m. pst, please visit here: http://knsj.org/ and click Live Stream.



To connect with featured guest, Dave Kemp (DTO), visit @dtomusic (Instagram) and http://dtomusic.com/



doc.PEACE can be contacted at shineon@docPeaceofmind.com to learn more about GOLDen Sessions with doc.PEACE and schedule a complementary discovery session to jumpstart individual transformational journey.



About doc.PEACE

Dr. Peace Uche is doc.PEACE, a Doctor of Pharmacy, Transformational Rhythmic Speaker, Empowerment Guru and Radio Show Personality who has guided hundreds of women in creating a life they deserve and desire by owning their innate gifts & talents and pursuing their passions.



Get it going: Her mission is to help 1000 women clearly define their purpose & confidently advance towards that purpose and to help 1000 more wellness experts further leverage their expertise to create and scale their online-based business to $10K a month for time and location freedom. doc.PEACE envisions a world of unity and seeks to accomplish this vision by helping others shine their light. Her steadfast motto is "Together we thrive."



Find and share doc.PEACE’s inspiring and uplifting flows on YouTube and IGTV. For more information, visit docPeaceofMind.com.



Peace Uche

619-363-5490



www.docpeaceofmind.com/

@doc.PEACE (Instagram)



