DTO, Award-Winning Music Producer and Musician, to Appear on GOLDen Sessions with Doc.PEACE on KNSJ 89.1 FM Radio

)-- GOLDen Sessions with doc.PEACE on KNSJ 89.1 FM radio welcomes a new guest – Mr. Dave Kemp aka DTO. DTO is an award-winning music producer and musician, designing inspirational music that raises the vibration of the planet. On Monday, February 15th, 2021 at 7 p.m. pst DTO will be featured in the flow on GOLDen Sessions with doc.PEACE sharing how transformation seekers can connect with nature to find their true north and align with their soul purpose.
“There is a dharmic path that we all get to live in this lifetime,” says DTO. “For me, I’ve really felt that hair-raising, goose bump, in-the-flow-state moment with music.”
While DTO is in the GOLDen chair he'll answer these key questions about his GOLDen attributes:
Who he is - what makes him GOLD, a Genuine Original, Loving, Dreamer
What he does - how he shares his GOLDen attributes including what his name “DTO” stands for
and Why he does what he does - how sharing his GOLD light brings out the GOLD in others
Each being has a doctorate in their Life Road. The mission of GOLDen Sessions with doc.PEACE is to empower confidence to share all unique gifts and talents garnered from individual Life Roads to help the world ignite their light. GOLDen Sessions with doc.PEACE will feature starlings from around the globe who are getting it going to inspire us all to in turn get it going.
"Together we thrive," says doc.PEACE. "United."
To tune in live to GOLDen Sessions with doc.PEACE on Monday, February 15th at 7 p.m. pst, please visit here: http://knsj.org/ and click Live Stream.
To connect with featured guest, Dave Kemp (DTO), visit @dtomusic (Instagram) and http://dtomusic.com/
doc.PEACE can be contacted at shineon@docPeaceofmind.com to learn more about GOLDen Sessions with doc.PEACE and schedule a complementary discovery session to jumpstart individual transformational journey.
About doc.PEACE
Dr. Peace Uche is doc.PEACE, a Doctor of Pharmacy, Transformational Rhythmic Speaker, Empowerment Guru and Radio Show Personality who has guided hundreds of women in creating a life they deserve and desire by owning their innate gifts & talents and pursuing their passions.
Get it going: Her mission is to help 1000 women clearly define their purpose & confidently advance towards that purpose and to help 1000 more wellness experts further leverage their expertise to create and scale their online-based business to $10K a month for time and location freedom. doc.PEACE envisions a world of unity and seeks to accomplish this vision by helping others shine their light. Her steadfast motto is "Together we thrive."
Find and share doc.PEACE’s inspiring and uplifting flows on YouTube and IGTV. For more information, visit docPeaceofMind.com.
Connect via social media @doc.PEACE (Instagram) for free doses of inspiration. GOLDen Sessions with doc.PEACE airs every 1st and 3rd Monday of the month at 7 PM PST on KNSJ 89.1 FM Radio. doc.PEACE hosts live weekly trainings on Wednesdays at 12 pm PST. Go t bit.ly/joindocPeace to register for these transformative sessions.