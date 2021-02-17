Rhona Bennett, Member of the Contemporary R&B Group En Vogue, Appeared on GOLDen Sessions with doc.Peace on KNSJ 89.1 FM Radio

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases doc.PEACE Press Release

Connect via social media @doc.Peace (Instagram) for free doses of inspiration. GOLDen Sessions with doc.Peace airs every 1st and 3rd Monday of the month at 7 PM PST on KNSJ 89.1 FM Radio. doc.Peace hosts live weekly trainings on Wednesdays at 12 pm PST. Go t bit.ly/joindocPeace to register for these transformative sessions. San Diego, CA, February 17, 2021 --( PR.com )-- GOLDen Sessions with doc.Peace on KNSJ 89.1 FM Radio debuted with finesse with the lovely Miss Rhona Bennett. Rhona is a member of the contemporary R&B Group En Vogue, founder of Personal Power University, and executive producer and host of EMERGE. GOLDen Sessions with doc.Peace on KNSJ 89.1 FM Radio was created to provide listeners with a dose of inspiration to empower confidence & foster global unity. Rhona Bennett did just that, sharing how transformation seekers can move past the mental blocks of doubt and physical blocks of mis-planted seeds to achieve their soul purpose.“Even your missed steps can be the right steps...Get back to the basics,” says Rhona. “There are some things that got to go in order for you to have all the stuff you think you want.”Plus while she was in the GOLDen chair she answered these key questions about her GOLDen attributes, because hey, this is GOLDen Sessions.Who she is --- what makes her GOLD, a Genuine Original, Loving, DreamerWhat she does --- how she shares her GOLDen attributesand Why she does what she does --- how sharing her GOLD light brings out the GOLD in othersEach being has a doctorate in their Life Road. The mission of GOLDen Sessions with doc.Peace is to empower confidence to share all unique gifts and talents garnered from individual Life Roads to help the world ignite their light. GOLDen Sessions with doc.Peace will feature starlings from around the globe who are getting it going to inspire us all to in turn get it going."Together we thrive," says doc.Peace. "United."To tune in live to future GOLDen Sessions with doc.Peace on (1st & 3rd) Mondays at 7 PM PST, please visit here: http://knsj.org/ and click Live Stream.To connect with featured guest, Dave Kemp (DTO), visit @dtomusic (Instagram) and http://dtomusic.com/doc.Peace can be contacted at shineon@docPeaceofmind.com to learn more about GOLDen Sessions with doc.Peace and schedule a complementary discovery session to jumpstart individual transformational journey.About doc.PeaceDr. Peace Uche is doc.Peace, a Doctor of Pharmacy, Transformational Rhythmic Speaker, Empowerment Guru and Radio Show Personality who has guided hundreds of women in creating a life they deserve and desire by owning their innate gifts & talents and pursuing their passions.Get it going: Her mission is to help 1000 women clearly define their purpose & confidently advance towards that purpose and to help 1000 more wellness experts further leverage their expertise to create and scale their online-based business to $10K a month for time and location freedom. doc.Peace envisions a world of unity and seeks to accomplish this vision by helping others shine their light. Her steadfast motto is "Together we thrive."Find and share doc.Peace’s inspiring and uplifting flows on YouTube and IGTV. For more information, visit docPeaceofMind.com.Connect via social media @doc.Peace (Instagram) for free doses of inspiration. GOLDen Sessions with doc.Peace airs every 1st and 3rd Monday of the month at 7 PM PST on KNSJ 89.1 FM Radio. doc.Peace hosts live weekly trainings on Wednesdays at 12 pm PST. Go t bit.ly/joindocPeace to register for these transformative sessions. Contact Information doc.PEACE

Peace Uche

619-363-5490



www.docpeaceofmind.com/

@doc.PEACE (Instagram)



