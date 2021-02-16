"Beer Guys Radio Show" Added at KIXZ NewsTalk 940 in Amarillo, TX

Press Releases Beer Guys Media, LLC Press Release

The syndicated Beer Guys Radio Show is being added to the Townsquare Media Amarillo License, LLC NewsTalk 940 AM KIXZ in Amarillo, TX for Sundays at 3:00 PM Central.The show is based in Atlanta, GA.

Co-Host Tim Dennis said, “We’re excited to be in the great state of Texas with KIXZ as our first Texas affiliate. With many excellent breweries in the state we look forward to learning more about the local beer scene and speaking to some of the amazing brewers.”



Beer Guys Radio was founded in 2016 to cover the local craft beer scene in Georgia. Hosts Tim Dennis and Brian Hewitt now cover all things craft beer around the world through news, educational segments, and in-depth interviews. Beer Guys Radio is available on 40+ radio stations across the United States and Caribbean on XDS Satellite via Genesis Communication Networks.



