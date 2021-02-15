iDashboards Honors Past & Present Leaders with a President’s Day Data Dashboard

Press Releases iDashboards Press Release

Troy, MI, February 15, 2021 --(



The dashboard includes key data points and information about each president of the United States. Users can interact with the dashboard and click to select a president. Once a president has been selected, the dashboard updates in real-time with information about the president’s party, age when taking office, and more.



Users can also see the historian rankings for each president in key areas of leadership, such as: international relations, crisis leadership, economic management, relations with congress, and vision/setting an agenda. The dashboard also contains an interactive data map that shows how many presidential visits every country has had.



iDashboards CEO Shadan Malik spoke on the dashboard, “With 2021 starting with a great focus on the presidency of the United States, we at iDashboards created an interactive visual experience to historically look at all of the US presidents, and understand their legacy as quantified by the historians.”



To view and interact with the dashboard, please visit: https://gallery.idashboards.com/show/president.



About iDashboards: iDashboards is a data visualization software company headquartered in Troy, Michigan. With a mission to make data easier to understand, iDashboards has created a comprehensive business intelligence solution comprising data aggregation, preparation, analysis, visualization and reporting. This tool helps businesses overwhelmed by data to transform their traditional reporting into engaging and interactive dashboards. Contact Information iDashboards

Caroline Bracey

248-528-7160

https://www.idashboards.com

Caroline Bracey

248-528-7160



https://www.idashboards.com



