Press Releases iDashboards Press Release

Receive press releases from iDashboards: By Email RSS Feeds: iDashboards Unveils Dashboard Honoring Martin Luther King, Jr. for Black History Month

Announcement of a dashboard honoring the life and legacy of civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in honor of Black History Month.

Troy, MI, February 15, 2021 --(



As many around the nation celebrate Black History Month and reflect on his impact as a leader of the Civil Rights movement, Dr. Martin Luther King’s tenacious efforts leave a resounding influence in the pursuit of social justice that continues today.



The interactive dashboard allows users to view data that embodies the story of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s life, the commitment to his work, and the lasting impact of his teachings - so we can extend his legacy forward.



iDashboards CEO Shadan Malik spoke on the dashboard, “iDashboards joined the world in commemorating Martin Luther King Jr. Day by building an interactive dashboard that intuitively presents MLK’s legacy and key milestones of his lifetime.”



To interact with this dashboard, visit: https://bit.ly/3qfucIj.



About iDashboards: iDashboards is a data visualization software company headquartered in Troy, Michigan. With a mission to make data easier to understand, iDashboards has created a comprehensive business intelligence solution comprising data aggregation, preparation, analysis, visualization and reporting. This tool helps businesses overwhelmed by data to transform their traditional reporting into engaging and interactive dashboards. Troy, MI, February 15, 2021 --( PR.com )-- iDashboards, a Michigan-based software company, has announced their dashboard honoring the life and legacy of civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. that they used their data visualization platform to create.As many around the nation celebrate Black History Month and reflect on his impact as a leader of the Civil Rights movement, Dr. Martin Luther King’s tenacious efforts leave a resounding influence in the pursuit of social justice that continues today.The interactive dashboard allows users to view data that embodies the story of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s life, the commitment to his work, and the lasting impact of his teachings - so we can extend his legacy forward.iDashboards CEO Shadan Malik spoke on the dashboard, “iDashboards joined the world in commemorating Martin Luther King Jr. Day by building an interactive dashboard that intuitively presents MLK’s legacy and key milestones of his lifetime.”To interact with this dashboard, visit: https://bit.ly/3qfucIj.About iDashboards: iDashboards is a data visualization software company headquartered in Troy, Michigan. With a mission to make data easier to understand, iDashboards has created a comprehensive business intelligence solution comprising data aggregation, preparation, analysis, visualization and reporting. This tool helps businesses overwhelmed by data to transform their traditional reporting into engaging and interactive dashboards. Contact Information iDashboards

Caroline Bracey

248-528-7160



https://www.idashboards.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from iDashboards