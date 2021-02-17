Mar Creation Presents the U.S.-Japan Live Streaming Showcase on Veeps - Hollow Mellow Tokyo Live Vol. 1

Press Releases Mar Creation, Inc. Press Release

WALLY and ROTT were originally produced by one of the oldest live houses (music clubs), RUIDO, which was established in 1972. WALLY provides the streamlined sound/lighting system and ROTT brings the tech-savvy broadcasting capability. Mar Creation is aiming to introduce Japanese music and artists directly from the stage in Tokyo to American audiences via Veeps. The showtime is 10pm EST / 7pm PST on Saturday, February 27 and 12pm on Sunday, February 28 in Japan time so that viewers in both countries can enjoy the same show simultaneously.



New York, NY, February 17, 2021 --( PR.com )-- A NYC-based Mar Creation, Inc. joined two music clubs in Tokyo, Japan—Shinjuku WALLY and Shinjuku ROTT, to stream a live show on Saturday, February 27, 2021. These three companies are using ticketed live streaming platform, Veeps, to present a Japanese gothic lolita band, Hollow Mellow. Veeps is a fast-growing enterprise and has recently been acquired by the world's leading live entertainment company, Live Nation.

WALLY and ROTT were originally produced by one of the oldest live houses (music clubs), RUIDO, which was established in 1972. WALLY provides the streamlined sound/lighting system and ROTT brings the tech-savvy broadcasting capability. Mar Creation is aiming to introduce Japanese music and artists directly from the stage in Tokyo to American audiences via Veeps. The showtime is 10pm EST / 7pm PST on Saturday, February 27 and 12pm on Sunday, February 28 in Japan time so that viewers in both countries can enjoy the same show simultaneously.

Hollow Mellow is a Japanese gothic Lolita band led by a phenomenal singer-songwriter, Iruma Rioka. They will perform their original songs to American audiences online for the first time. More information about the band is available at https://irumarin.com.

