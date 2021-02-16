Winners of the Feathered Quill Book Awards Announced

Press Releases Feathered Quill Book Reviews Press Release

Feathered Quill Book Reviews has announced the winners of the 2021 annual Feathered Quill Book Awards program.

Feathered Quill also offered numerous additional awards, sponsored by various publishing related companies, valued between $100 and $1000. For a complete list of winners, please visit the award page, featheredquill.com/feathered-quill-book-awards-2021-winners/ Goshen, MA, February 16, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Started in 2008 by a small group of dedicated, enthusiastic reviewers, Feathered Quill has become one of the preeminent online review sites. In the summer of 2013, it opened submissions for the first annual book award program, and since that time, the award program has grown substantially. Each year there is approximately a 20% increase in nominations, but this year there was an unprecedented 80% increase in nominations. Truly an international contest, nominations came from as far away as Ukraine, Australia, Hong Kong, and Russia.In addition to awarding gold, silver, and bronze placings, Feathered Quill also includes finalists – books with scores close to the winners and well-deserving of recognition. Instead of awarding a certain number of books per category for the finalist classification, these books were selected by high scores. So while some categories had several finalists, others had none.When submissions closed on December 15, 2020, the judges had the daunting task of reading hundreds of excellent books and trying to decide the best of the best. Every book was read, judged, and often it was a mere point or two that separated the winners from the "almost won" books. Included with each book’s scoring are "Judges' Comments" which were provided for all entrants - an excellent way for winners to get promotional quotes for marketing as well as a way for all authors to get feedback on their books.Feathered Quill also offered numerous additional awards, sponsored by various publishing related companies, valued between $100 and $1000. For a complete list of winners, please visit the award page, featheredquill.com/feathered-quill-book-awards-2021-winners/ Contact Information Feathered Quill Book Reviews

