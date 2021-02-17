Press Releases Impact Branding Consulting, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Impact Branding Consulting, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: New Book Offers Golden Nuggets to Help Entrepreneurs Make Better Decisions for Business Growth in Today's Economy

Chief Visionary and Author, Natasha E. Davis, Releases “25 Valuable Golden Nuggets to Start, Stabilize and Scale Any Business” on Amazon

Atlanta, GA, February 17, 2021 --(



Written from one entrepreneur to another, the book offers thought provoking insights from the author’s own personal journey in business. The book directly speaks to entrepreneurs about situations they will encounter in business - from the loneliness of owning a business to challenges of growth. Entrepreneurs will receive golden nuggets to help them decide their next move and develop the strategic mindset for making better decisions for long-term growth.



“Whether your business is a product-based or service-based business, and whether you have been in business for one year or twenty years, these golden nuggets will either reinforce your next move or will help you to develop your best next move,” said Davis.



Available in paperback and Kindle format, “25 Valuable Golden Nuggets to Start, Stabilize and Scale Any Business” can be purchased on Amazon at



This is the third book published by Davis. In addition, she has published “#BeUnleased: Unleash Your Millionaire Mindset and Build Your Brand” and “Get Grounded and Stay Grounded,” by Xlibris which are also available for purchase on Amazon.



About the Author:

Natasha E. Davis is an effective and highly sought-after Branding Strategist, Author, Speaker and Businesswoman. She is an Emergency Room Registered Nurse by first profession, who transitioned to full-time entrepreneurship in 2010. She writes about the power of branding and the journey of entrepreneurship. Natasha's has been recognized as an Entrepreneur of the Year, Woman of Outstanding Leadership and Home-based Business of the Year.



Davis is based in the metro Atlanta area and available for interviews and public speaking engagements nationally and internationally. For more information, or to arrange a review copy of the book or an interview with her, please contact 678-390-2681 or https://impactbrandingconsulting.org/contact/. Atlanta, GA, February 17, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Natasha E. Davis, an author, business owner and chief branding strategist with a passion for helping entrepreneurs to succeed and proactively pivot in today's economy, announced the publication of her newest book is officially available on Amazon. The book, “25 Valuable Golden Nuggets to Start, Stabilize and Scale Any Business,” is a catalog of #Chiefologies rooted in the essentials needed for entrepreneurs who are looking to successfully grow their business.Written from one entrepreneur to another, the book offers thought provoking insights from the author’s own personal journey in business. The book directly speaks to entrepreneurs about situations they will encounter in business - from the loneliness of owning a business to challenges of growth. Entrepreneurs will receive golden nuggets to help them decide their next move and develop the strategic mindset for making better decisions for long-term growth.“Whether your business is a product-based or service-based business, and whether you have been in business for one year or twenty years, these golden nuggets will either reinforce your next move or will help you to develop your best next move,” said Davis.Available in paperback and Kindle format, “25 Valuable Golden Nuggets to Start, Stabilize and Scale Any Business” can be purchased on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08TVWBX98/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&keywords=natasha+e+davis&qid=1611508017&sr=8-1 This is the third book published by Davis. In addition, she has published “#BeUnleased: Unleash Your Millionaire Mindset and Build Your Brand” and “Get Grounded and Stay Grounded,” by Xlibris which are also available for purchase on Amazon.About the Author:Natasha E. Davis is an effective and highly sought-after Branding Strategist, Author, Speaker and Businesswoman. She is an Emergency Room Registered Nurse by first profession, who transitioned to full-time entrepreneurship in 2010. She writes about the power of branding and the journey of entrepreneurship. Natasha's has been recognized as an Entrepreneur of the Year, Woman of Outstanding Leadership and Home-based Business of the Year.Davis is based in the metro Atlanta area and available for interviews and public speaking engagements nationally and internationally. For more information, or to arrange a review copy of the book or an interview with her, please contact 678-390-2681 or https://impactbrandingconsulting.org/contact/. Contact Information Impact Branding Consulting, Inc.

Natasha Davis

678-390-2681



www.ImpactBrandingConsulting.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Impact Branding Consulting, Inc.