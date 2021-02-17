Kansas Drivers Earn Discounts with DriveSafe Online® Certificate

Press Releases NexLearn Press Release

Car insurance discounts available to eligible Kansas drivers who complete the online defensive driving course.

Wichita, KS, February 17, 2021 --(



The DriveSafe Online Kansas Defensive Driver Course is created by an award-winning team with 25+ years of experience developing online courses. The Wichita-based eLearning developer is nationally recognized as a pioneer in the online learning industry. The company is now leveraging its training experience to innovate online education for Kansas drivers.



Features



The Kansas accident prevention course incorporates a variety of user-friendly features including:



· Full-screen videos that explore real-life traffic situations

· Narrated animations that demonstrate how to perform safe driving maneuvers

· Drone and in-car video to give drivers new perspectives on traffic safety

· Comprehensive final assessment to satisfy court and insurance company requirements

· Mobile-friendly course design for easy access on laptops, tablets and smart phones

· Flexible Stop and Start functionality so users can complete the course in one sitting or over multiple days

· Completion certificate emailed immediately after finishing the course.

· Excellent Trustpilot user satisfaction score



Benefits



Save money on insurance. Kansas state law requires insurance companies to provide a premium discount to eligible drivers. While a savings of 2% - 5% for 3 years is a common discount in Kansas, some insurance companies may offer larger deductions.



Dismiss a ticket. Some courts in Kansas offer a diversion option for eligible drivers interested in dismissing a traffic ticket. The program is limited to only certain traffic violations and is approved on a court-by-court basis. Drivers should check with their court contact to find out if they qualify for diversion prior to taking the course.



For additional information or to register for the DriveSafe Online Kansas Defensive Driving course, visit www.drivesafeonline.org/kansas/defensive-driving-course.



About DriveSafe Online/NexLearn

Curt Renard

877-265-2170 ext. 6160



www.drivesafeonline.org



