Allegro Music Academy to Offer New Dance Classes

In collaboration with Natasha Barrera of Bachata Fuego, one of Sarasota's most distinguished institutions prepares all new kinds of dance classes.

Sarasota, FL, February 17, 2021 --( Sarasota, FL, February 17, 2021 --( PR.com )-- For more than 25 years, Allegro Academy of Music, Etiquette and Dance has offered a wide variety of high-level dance classes to students of every age and skill level. They are proud to work in collaboration with renowned dance teacher, Natasha Barrera as they continue to develop their curriculum to include new and trending styles of dance. Ms. Barrera has been teaching and performing for over 20 years as an international competitor and ballroom dance master. She has also founded her own dance company, Bachata Fuego. Now, she brings her style and skill to Allegro Music Academy to offer her expertise to the students of Sarasota and Manatee Counties. New classes are offered every Wednesday, and students of every age and skill level are welcome to attend. Instruction is offered in American-style Ballroom, International Style Ballroom, Club Style, Solo Technique and Performance, and so much more. For more information, contact Allegro Music Academy and ask about the newest addition to the Allegro team. Contact Information Allegro Music, Dance and Eituqette Academy

Margaret Goreshnik

941-358-8511



ww.allegromusicacademy.com



