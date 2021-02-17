PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
The Holleran-Bouck Team Earns Five Star Award for 15th Year


The Holleran-Bouck Team at RE/MAX Alliance Group Recognized for Excellence in Customer Satisfaction

Sarasota, FL, February 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- For the 15th consecutive year, the Holleran-Bouck Team at RE/MAX Alliance Group has earned the prestigious Five Star Real Estate Agent award. Fewer than 1 percent of all agents have received the award for 15 consecutive years.

The Five Star Award is based on an independent survey of recent homebuyers and industry peers. Homebuyers are asked to evaluate agents based on customer service, integrity, market knowledge, communication, negotiation, closing preparation, post-sale service, finding the right home, marketing of the home, and overall satisfaction. Agents also must receive a favorable regulatory and complaint-history review.

Industry peers (mortgage professionals, insurance professionals and real estate professionals) are asked to evaluate agents based on industry expertise, customer service skills, market knowledge and negotiation skills.

The Holleran-Bouch Team consists of Joe and Virginia Holleran and Lisa Bouck. They are based in the Sarasota office at 2000 Webber Street, Sarasota, Florida 34239. The team can be reached at (941) 302-9333 or theholleranteam@gmail.com.

RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #9 RE/MAX franchise nationally. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions throughout Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com.
Sheila Brannan Longo
(941) 355-3006
www.alliancegroupfl.com
Thomas & Brannan Communications
www.thomasbrannan.com

