Mitolytix: Innovative Biomolecule to Treat Cancer Shows Promise in Early Studies

Mitolytix Research Ltd.(TM) is a private company dedicated to developing innovative cancer treatments.

Dorval, Canada, March 17, 2021 --



The biomolecule (referred to as a catalyst) is an unique unsaturated carbon fragment conjugated with reactive oxygen variants, through the use of a proprietary electrostatic reactor. It is a complex I targeting agent, structurally synthesized to initiate dehydrogenation of viral and bacterial toxins, or carcinogens, whose amine group derivatives bind to functional carbonyl cofactors as initiators of free radical alterations that lead to oncogenic transformation. These cofactors compose an electron transfer pathway starting with NADH reduction of FMN and the subsequent one electron transfer steps along a chain of Fe-S clusters that follow to ubiquinone. The catalyst restores the forward momentum of electrons within the electron transport chain and in the process, triggers peroxide bursts that modulate apoptosis. The molecule is capable of interacting with normal cells without any adverse reactions, while performing its primary mechanism on cancerous phenotypes.



Mitoytix is engaged in additional research aimed at understanding where along this electron transfer pathway dehydrogenations occur and the precise inhibitory role of the activated amine group. Data shows that the result of these dehydrogenations is an oxidative progression that proceeds catalytically at the point of integration of the pathogen with the functional carbonyl group. More specifically, The Catalyst catalyzes the production of highly reactive, pathway specific “high order” peroxides capable of propagating redox signaling that results in apoptotic events.



"The novel mechanism of action of the catalyst relies on specific toxin groups within the mitochondrial membrane that act as fuel for the fire, sort of a biochemical domino effect that progresses along the lines of the physiology itself. Free radical production in cancer cells is not a mistake. We are simply doing for the cell what it is attempting to do for itself. Were promoting a pathway specific peroxide event that controls apoptosis," said Dr. D. Smith, lead researcher and founder of Mitolytix Research Ltd.



"Based on our research, we believe that cancer is principally a metabolic disease. We believe that complex I targeting in this manner will prove to be an effective and safe approach to treating a large diversity of human cancers.” Based on multiple findings, patient enrollment has begun for clinical trials in India, and clinical case studies designed to further demonstrate the efficacy and safety of the treatment are underway in several countries (excluding the United States).



The research is being conducted through a digitally driven healthcare ecosystem that hyperconnects our team of cancer specialists, case managers, and researchers, with the patient -right from the comfort of their own home.



Matthew Olson

604-235-1969



mitolytix.com



