Shero Comics Celebrates Black History Month with the Return of the Rayven Choi Graphic Novel Series

Rayven Choi is a gripping, coming-of-age story about an African American girl who is orphaned and sent to South Korea to preserve her safety. Rayven uncovers a shocking secret in the prequels and vows to avenge the death of her parents. In the upcoming fourth chapter, Rayven Choi: Chasing Ghosts, Rayven comes face to face with the hit man who murdered her parents all those years ago and gets one step closer to getting the revenge that she seeks.



Smith, a North Carolina native who in between creating comics, moonlights as a Hollywood screenwriter, is excited to continue the series. “After traveling the international comic-con circuit with the Shero Universe tour, and stopping to write for Hollywood, it’s been a long journey to get back to Rayven Choi, but I couldn’t be more excited. Being able to release this book during Black History Month feels like a superpower,” said Smith.



Smith’s Shero Universe tour featured stops at comic conventions in Seoul, South Korea; Jakarta, Indonesia; Pyeongtaek, South Korea; Los Angeles and New York City. During the tour, cameras followed Smith as she successfully introduced her Rayven Choi series to new fans across the globe. Shero Comics is expected to release the globetrotting docuseries, “The Shero Universe” later this year.



Rayven Choi: Chasing Ghosts is now accepting pre-orders on Amazon Kindle and is scheduled to be released this Friday, February 19, 2021. Digital copies of the previous books in the Rayven Choi series are now available on Amazon Kindle and ComiXology. Physical copies of the books, as well as accompanying merchandise, are available in the Shero Comics webstore.



