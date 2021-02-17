Press Releases Survival Storehouse Pty. Ltd. Press Release

Receive press releases from Survival Storehouse Pty. Ltd.: By Email RSS Feeds: Biodegradable Lightweight Tent Pegs, the Next Step in Eco-Friendly Hiking, Hit the Australian Market Driven by SurvivalStorehouse Australia

Australian outdoors and survival company continue to expand their offerings in the hiking and camping niche with new products for the serious Australian outdoor adventurer with lightweight eco-friendly products.

Sydney, Australia, February 17, 2021 --(



Being composed of a patented formula compound, our tent pegs bio-degrade over a 12-24 month time period in case they are dropped, lost or left behind – a problem solved compared to the permanence of a lost metal peg. At a comfortable 8.5cm in length, they are strong enough to anchor your tent, but not oversized to the environment’s expense.



Cameron, a young hiker determined to achieve the most efficient hiking setup, had this to say: “I love these tent pegs. Removing my bulky bag of metal pegs was quite literally a weight off my shoulders and I always enjoy taking initiative to make my trips as environmentally friendly as possible, lost pegs in the ground are also a danger to animals so having a product that disappears after a year ticks a lot of boxes.”



Overall, these light and compact tent pegs decrease a hiker’s footprint on the environment they admire. A great way to respect the Australian Outback and the perfect gift for that hiker or camper who has everything. SurvivalStorehouse Australia is proud to announce their new stock in packs of 20. Visit their Australian website www.survivalstorehouse.com for more information and plenty of other products to make your next trip safe and environmentally friendly. Leave no trace behind. Sydney, Australia, February 17, 2021 --( PR.com )-- SurvivalStorehouse Australia continues to expand into their niche of compact, light weight survival products. Their range of survival foods has been expanded by adding the revolutionary new technology around eco frienadly biodegradable products. Regardless of how much effort a hiker puts into a weightless backpack, oversized and bulky tent pegs are usually the necessity. However, with the new addition to our lightweight collection, our hikers can now relieve that extra bit of weight. Remember the less the weight the further you can go.Being composed of a patented formula compound, our tent pegs bio-degrade over a 12-24 month time period in case they are dropped, lost or left behind – a problem solved compared to the permanence of a lost metal peg. At a comfortable 8.5cm in length, they are strong enough to anchor your tent, but not oversized to the environment’s expense.Cameron, a young hiker determined to achieve the most efficient hiking setup, had this to say: “I love these tent pegs. Removing my bulky bag of metal pegs was quite literally a weight off my shoulders and I always enjoy taking initiative to make my trips as environmentally friendly as possible, lost pegs in the ground are also a danger to animals so having a product that disappears after a year ticks a lot of boxes.”Overall, these light and compact tent pegs decrease a hiker’s footprint on the environment they admire. A great way to respect the Australian Outback and the perfect gift for that hiker or camper who has everything. SurvivalStorehouse Australia is proud to announce their new stock in packs of 20. Visit their Australian website www.survivalstorehouse.com for more information and plenty of other products to make your next trip safe and environmentally friendly. Leave no trace behind. Contact Information Survival Storehouse Pty. Ltd.

Mark Barnett

+61418425731



www.survivalstorehouse.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Survival Storehouse Pty. Ltd.