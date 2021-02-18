Systweak Launches Smart Phone Cleaner – Speed Booster & Optimizer for Android Phones



Smart Phone Cleaner is the latest stallion from Systweak stable.

Jaipur, India, February 18, 2021 --



The all-new cleaning & optimization app is designed while keeping user’s needs in mind. It has plenty of modules to help individuals declutter and enhance their Android’s performance. Using Smart Phone Cleaner, you can clean unwanted caches, cookies, temp files & junk in no time.



It further optimizes your device by managing the battery life, other apps, files, removing unwanted duplicate files & WhatsApp Media, so that you can enjoy enhanced speed in no time.



“This is our best smartphone cleaning & speed-boosting application to date. In addition to this, we have also written a new engine for the app & have implemented significant improvements. With Smart Phone Cleaner, you can enjoy faster & accurate scans, improved private browsing capabilities, better compatibility with devices, enhanced security (with app locker) and some minor bug fixes to enhance overall user’s experience,” expressed Mr. Shrishail Rana, CEO, Founder, Systweak Software.



“The flagship product of the company, Smart Phone Cleaner, is already receiving an overwhelming response. With the sole aim to provide quality applications and software for multiple operating systems, our team will continue to add significant updates and useful features to ease user’s day-to-day operations,” further added, Mr. L.K. Sharma, Vice President, Systweak Software.



Download now to keep your smartphone running like a new one.



https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.systweak.systemoptimizer



