Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: The Only B2B Parallel Trade Conference in Europe 2021

SMi Reports: Bringing together industry experts to discuss the challenges and drivers of the industry.

London, United Kingdom, February 18, 2021 --(



For the full agenda, speaker line-up and the brochure is available to download online: www.parallel-trade.com/prcom6



Key topics and presentations on this years’ agenda:



• Managing Parallel Trade: An innovator’s perspective by Eric Noehrenberg, Market Access Director, Edwards Lifesciences

• Exploring the impact of Brexit on Parallel Trade by Olga Ruppert, Senior Legal Advisor, Affordable Medicines Europe

• Understanding the exhaustion of IP rights by Christopher Stothers, Partner, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer

• Status Quo on the German PI market – Effects of recent legislation changes (GSAV in 2019) by Robert Bayerl, Engagement Manager, IQVIA

• Pinpointing the key trends of parallel Trade within Europe by Martin Slegl, General Manager, IQVIA

• The advantages of parallel imports from the payer’s perspective by Søren Brenøe, Senior Economist, Copenhagen Economics

• Falsified Medicines Directive: implications for parallel importers and of Brexit by Kasper Ernest, Secretary General, Affordable Medicines Europe

• Exploring cases associated with the Falsified Medicines Directive by Peter Bogaert, Managing Partner, Covington & Burling

• Regulatory issues relevant to parallel trade by Jacqueline Mulryne, Partner, Arnold & Porter



Plus, post conference interactive workshops:

• The law of parallel trade: past, present and future, hosted by Bruckhaus Freshfields Deringer

• Masterclass in EU Distribution: Strategy & Implementation hosted by Alira Health



Register for the virtual conference: online access here: www.parallel-trade.com/prcom6



Parallel Trade Conference 2021

Virtual conference: online access only

22nd – 23rd March 2021

Proudly sponsored by UL Global Pharma Alira Health



Contact Information:

For media enquiries, contact Jinna Sidhu on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6088 or hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk



About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk. London, United Kingdom, February 18, 2021 --( PR.com )-- This conference is a must-attend show for anyone involved in the parallel trade industry within pharmaceuticals and life sciences. Attending the show gives you the chance to interact with and discuss common issues with people involved in all the areas of the parallel trade industry to further strengthen your industry knowledge and approaches.For the full agenda, speaker line-up and the brochure is available to download online: www.parallel-trade.com/prcom6Key topics and presentations on this years’ agenda:• Managing Parallel Trade: An innovator’s perspective by Eric Noehrenberg, Market Access Director, Edwards Lifesciences• Exploring the impact of Brexit on Parallel Trade by Olga Ruppert, Senior Legal Advisor, Affordable Medicines Europe• Understanding the exhaustion of IP rights by Christopher Stothers, Partner, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer• Status Quo on the German PI market – Effects of recent legislation changes (GSAV in 2019) by Robert Bayerl, Engagement Manager, IQVIA• Pinpointing the key trends of parallel Trade within Europe by Martin Slegl, General Manager, IQVIA• The advantages of parallel imports from the payer’s perspective by Søren Brenøe, Senior Economist, Copenhagen Economics• Falsified Medicines Directive: implications for parallel importers and of Brexit by Kasper Ernest, Secretary General, Affordable Medicines Europe• Exploring cases associated with the Falsified Medicines Directive by Peter Bogaert, Managing Partner, Covington & Burling• Regulatory issues relevant to parallel trade by Jacqueline Mulryne, Partner, Arnold & PorterPlus, post conference interactive workshops:• The law of parallel trade: past, present and future, hosted by Bruckhaus Freshfields Deringer• Masterclass in EU Distribution: Strategy & Implementation hosted by Alira HealthRegister for the virtual conference: online access here: www.parallel-trade.com/prcom6Parallel Trade Conference 2021Virtual conference: online access only22nd – 23rd March 2021Proudly sponsored by UL Global Pharma Alira HealthContact Information:For media enquiries, contact Jinna Sidhu on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6088 or hsidhu@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk. Contact Information SMi Group

Jinna Sidhu

+44 (0) 20 7827 6088



http://www.parallel-trade.com/prcom6



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SMi Group