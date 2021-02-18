Roof Right, Inc. Earns 2020 Angie’s List Super Service Award

Press Releases Roof Right, Inc. Press Release

Hampstead, MD, February 18, 2021 --(



“Despite the enormous challenges facing our service pros throughout 2020, our Angie’s List Super Service Award winners continued to provide exceptional customer service,” said Angie’s List Founder Angie Hicks. “These outstanding businesses have helped homeowners not only maintain their homes, but also evolve them into safe and comfortable spaces that can handle all the mess of life, work, school and entertainment under one roof. Our homeowners’ consistent positive reviews make it clear: these are the best pros in our network.”



Angie’s List Super Service Award 2020 winners have met strict eligibility requirements, which include maintaining an exceptional rating in overall grade, recent grade, and review period grade. The SSA winners must be in good standing with Angie’s List and undergo additional screening.



"We are very honored to once again receive the Angie's List Super Service Award," said Craig Mott, General Manager for Roof Right, Inc. “we are grateful to our customers for their continuous trust in us and to our team for going above and beyond to provide exemplary service.”



Roof Right has been listed on Angie’s List since 2005. This is the 14th consecutive year Roof Right has received this honor.



Service company ratings are updated continually on Angie’s List as new, verified consumer reviews are submitted. Companies are rated in multiple fields ranging from price to professionalism to punctuality.



For over two decades Angie’s List has been a trusted name for connecting consumers to top-rated service professionals. Angie’s List provides unique tools and support designed to improve the local service experience for both consumers and service professionals.



About Roof Right, Inc.

Kani Bassey

(410) 374-5923



roofright.com



