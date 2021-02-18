Monahan Returns to AUI as Florida Property and Casualty Senior Broker

Press Releases Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Press Release

865-481-7982 Daytona Beach, FL, February 18, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. (AUI) is pleased to welcome Kimberly Monahan to the Brokerage Department as a Property and Casualty Broker. Kim is located in Daytona Beach, FL and will be working to cover the Northeast Coast of Florida over to the Panhandle. Kimberly’s focus will be accounts not readily available in the standard markets of property and casualty.“Kim has over 25 years of experience as both broker and underwriter. We are excited to have her back,” said Mark Arnold, Director of Brokerage.Kimberly was with Appalachian Underwriters for three years before moving on to hone her craft in Property and Casualty in both Florida and Georgia.“I started my insurance career on the agency side of the business and eventually moved over to the wholesale side,” said Monahan. Kim has written many types of coverage that span from small commercial package policies to large commercial builder’s risk, construction, condominiums, apartment complexes, manufactures and chains restaurants.Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. is a full-service MGA and Wholesale Insurance Brokerage, providing independent agents a national outlet to multiple specialized markets for Workers’ Compensation, Commercial Specialty, and Personal Lines of insurance. Principals of Appalachian Underwriters are Bob Arowood and Bill Arowood. To learn more, please visit www.appund.com.Media Contact:Mark Arnold – Director of Brokeragemark.arnold@appund.com865-481-7982 Contact Information Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.

Jeff Fyke

865-481-7135



www.appund.com



