Loveforce International Releases a Rainbow, a Girl Who Has a Guy’s Heart, a Song for the Downhearted and a Lover’s Anthem

On Friday, February 19, Loveforce International continues its Love Month celebration by releasing 4 new love-oriented digital music singles and giving away an ebook in their honor.

Autumn Leaves' new digital single “Song for The Downhearted” is an acoustic guitar vocal in the Singer Songwriter genre. It’s lyrics are from the heart and filled with pathos. The lyric focusses on a couple that is struggling. After they get into a fight, the male writes a song to the female as a way of making up with her. COVID-19’s “She’s A Rainbow” is a rock song that describes how a man’s lover is like a rainbow.



The dance oriented Hip Hop “Lover’s Anthem” by Stix Muzic Group use phrases instead of words to convey it’s message. The song does most of its taking through its rhythms and beats. Rocky People’s “Girl, You’ve Got My Heart” is an old school R&B song about true love as it blossoms.



Loveforce International is giving away the e-book version of Slices of Life 2 in honor of the new singles. The book consists of humorous short stories about people from all walks of life. The underlying theme of many of the stories is miscommunication.



“We are releasing four fine songs this week to continue our Love Month celebration,” said Loveforce International’s CEO Mark Thomas. “'Song for the Downhearted' with it’s simplistic beauty is likely to surprise many people but Rocky Peoples and Stix Muzic Group are both coming off of popular releases and COVID-19 has the second most popular song released by our label to date, so they are likely to rule the roost this week,” he continued.



Slices of Life 2 will be given away worldwide on Amazon Exclusively on Friday, February 19 only. The four new digital singles will be released on Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, Touch Tones, Pandora, Amazon, You Tube Music, Tidal, KKBox, Deezer, iHeart Radio, ten cent, Media Net, Soundtrack by Twitch, Instagram Stories, Facebook, Net Ease and Tik Tok.



Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator

(661) 523-4954





