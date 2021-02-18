Press Releases SAN Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SAN Group: By Email RSS Feeds: SAN Group Welcomes Price Right Insurance of Connecticut

The Newest SAN Member Agency Serves West Hartford and Surrounding Areas

Hampton, NH, February 18, 2021 --(



Founded in 2019 by long-time Connecticut resident, Maninder Arora, Price Right Insurance is a full-service agency providing auto, home, and business insurance products, as well as tax preparation services. Together with his daughter, Nupur Kaur, Arora has built the business on the principles of honesty, integrity and superior service. The agency is located in downtown New Britain, CT and primarily serves the communities of West Hartford, Southington, and surrounding areas.



“At Price Right Insurance, we pride ourselves on delivering outstanding customer service and ensuring each client is educated on their specific coverage options,” states Arora. “SAN membership is now a key part of our success and growth plan. With access to additional carrier options, technology platforms and agency development services, the quality of service we are able to provide to our clients is greatly enhanced.”



In addition to being a licensed insurance agent, Arora is a certified tax preparer and owns two Liberty Tax franchises in the state of Connecticut. He is involved in his local Sikh community and was honored with a Community Award by the State Attorney General for his efforts to educate regarding hate crimes in Connecticut and the United States of America.



About Price Right Insurance

Price Right Insurance is located at 291 Main Street in New Britain, CT 06051. For more information, call (475) 222-0001, email marora@pricerightinsurance.net, or visit pricerightinsurance.net. Languages Spoken: English, Hindi, Polish, Punjabi, Spanish, and Urdu.



About SAN Group, Inc.

SAN Group, Inc. is the leading alliance of independent insurance agencies in the Northeast. Over 380 members across eight states have access to more than 45 insurance companies and write more than $910.1 million in total combined premium. SAN is the founding master agency of SIAA, the largest national alliance of independent insurance agencies. For more information on SAN Group, visit www.sangroup.com. Hampton, NH, February 18, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Satellite Agency Network (SAN) Group, Inc., the leading alliance of independent insurance agencies in the Northeast, is pleased to announce that Price Right Insurance of New Britain, CT has joined the alliance.Founded in 2019 by long-time Connecticut resident, Maninder Arora, Price Right Insurance is a full-service agency providing auto, home, and business insurance products, as well as tax preparation services. Together with his daughter, Nupur Kaur, Arora has built the business on the principles of honesty, integrity and superior service. The agency is located in downtown New Britain, CT and primarily serves the communities of West Hartford, Southington, and surrounding areas.“At Price Right Insurance, we pride ourselves on delivering outstanding customer service and ensuring each client is educated on their specific coverage options,” states Arora. “SAN membership is now a key part of our success and growth plan. With access to additional carrier options, technology platforms and agency development services, the quality of service we are able to provide to our clients is greatly enhanced.”In addition to being a licensed insurance agent, Arora is a certified tax preparer and owns two Liberty Tax franchises in the state of Connecticut. He is involved in his local Sikh community and was honored with a Community Award by the State Attorney General for his efforts to educate regarding hate crimes in Connecticut and the United States of America.About Price Right InsurancePrice Right Insurance is located at 291 Main Street in New Britain, CT 06051. For more information, call (475) 222-0001, email marora@pricerightinsurance.net, or visit pricerightinsurance.net. Languages Spoken: English, Hindi, Polish, Punjabi, Spanish, and Urdu.About SAN Group, Inc.SAN Group, Inc. is the leading alliance of independent insurance agencies in the Northeast. Over 380 members across eight states have access to more than 45 insurance companies and write more than $910.1 million in total combined premium. SAN is the founding master agency of SIAA, the largest national alliance of independent insurance agencies. For more information on SAN Group, visit www.sangroup.com. Contact Information SAN Group

Shanna Brien

603-601-1242



sangroup.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SAN Group