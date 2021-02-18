Todd Riley Launches a New Website for Sherman Oaks, CA Condos for Sale

Press Releases ToddRiley.com Press Release

Todd Riley, Sherman Oaks Real Estate Agent at Keller Williams Realty, Launches a New Website for Sherman Oaks, CA Condos for Sale. Easy and Secure Express Searches enable Sherman Oaks Condo Buyers Access to Sherman Oaks Best Real Estate.

Sherman Oaks, CA, February 18, 2021 --(



Todd’s website will allow condo buyers to explore Sherman Oaks Condos for Sale in Sherman Oaks, CA located in the San Fernando Valley part of Los Angeles with “Express Searches” for the best Sherman Oaks Real Estate. Sherman Oaks offers a central location and convenient to so much of what Southern California has to offer. Easy access to two major Freeways, the 101 and 405, enables commuters’ easy access to traverse Los Angeles. Sherman Oaks is Located near Beverly Hills, the Westside, Downtown Los Angeles, Burbank and Southern California beaches.



Sherman Oaks Condos have been continuing to appreciate over the past 10 years. The average condo in Sherman Oaks in 2020 sold for around $600,000 representing a 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with 1300 square feet. There were just over 300 sales in 2020 and a 6.5% increase in prices year over year makes buying a Sherman Oaks Condo a great investment.



Exploring Condos for Sale in Sherman Oaks is easy, secure and quick. Express Searches are easily found for the following:



- Sherman Oaks Condos

- Sherman Oaks Townhomes and Townhouses

- Sherman Oaks Luxury Condos

- Sherman Oaks Hot Buy Condos

- Sherman Oaks REO, Bank Owned and Foreclosure Condos

- Sherman Oaks Short Sale Condos



Right now, there are 35 condos for Sale in Sherman Oaks. Starting at $399,000 gets you a single level 1 bed 1 bath unit with 677 square feet of living space. The current average list price is about $620,000 representing a 2 bedroom 2 bath unit with almost to 1400 square feet of living space with an average year built in the early 1980’s. The highest priced Sherman Oaks condo for sale is currently priced at $1,499,000.



Todd’s Sherman Oaks Condo website also has an automated tool for a Sherman Oaks Condo Owner to evaluate the value of their condo. Simple, easy to use and secure with just some information about the condo, a Comparative Market Analysis (CMA) will be delivered to the Owner’s email box in seconds. A professional CMA using the local board of Realtors® sales information.



Explore Sherman Oaks Condos for Sale Today



Todd Riley

818.538.6331



https://Sherman-Oaks-Condos.com



