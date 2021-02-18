Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Axiomtek Press Release

Receive press releases from Axiomtek: By Email RSS Feeds: Axiomtek Launched Highly-Scalable Modular Industrial Computer Designed to Support Exceptional GPU Performance - the IPC962-525

The IPC962-525 is designed to deliver a combination of high performance, versatility and reliability, with rich features and many options for easy customization for industrial automation and equipment manufacturing applications.

The standard IPC962-525 is equipped with one I/O module slot and two PCIe/PCI expansion slots. It offers a full-size PCI Express Mini Card slot for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and 4G/LTE modules or one M.2 Key B slot for 5G wireless connection. The system comes with four choices of I/O modules and two high-speed PCIe/PCI slots with two different combinations of expansion kits. In addition, an optional special air duct designed for Tesla T4 GPU’s heat dissipation can ensure safe and reliable operations while delivering superb GPU performance and clock frequency. Designed for easy integration, the system has front-facing I/O connectors for easy access and deployment. The IPC962-525 is purpose-built for industrial automation and equipment manufacturing applications such as machine vision, motion control, deep learning and automated optical inspection.



“The IPC962-525 is a modular system with many useful features, rugged mechanisms and optimized expandability,” said Ivy Lee, product manager of the IPC Division at Axiomtek. “It has a wide operating temperature range of -10°C to +60°C for harsh operating environments and innovative modular design and flexible I/O module slot. We are proud to deliver a high quality IPC that is easy to customize and deploy. Its versatility and rich features make it an ideal industrial solution for a broad range of industrial applications.”



Advanced Features:



- LGA1151 Socket 9th/8th generation Intel® Core™ processor, up to 65W

- One PCIe x16 and one PCIe x4 with support of NVIDIA® GPU card and NVIDIA® Tesla T4 GPU card (AX96205)

- Dual DDR4-2666/2400 SO-DIMM slots for up to 64GB of memory

- Extensive choices of I/O interfaces including two GbE LAN ports with Intel® Ethernet Controller I211-AT and Ethernet Connection I219-LM

- One COM port, seven USB ports, one VGA port, one HDMI port, one 4-pin terminal block, and one audio (Mic-in/out)

- Two 2.5" swappable HDDs/SSDs supporting RAID 0,1

- M.2 Key B slot for 5G wireless connection (optional)

- Supports power-on delay function

- Supports TPM 2.0 and AMT 12 (Intel® Q370)



For more information, please visit us.axiomtek.com or contact us at solutions@axiomtek.com.



About Axiomtek Co., Ltd



Axiomtek Co., Ltd. established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of industrial computer products. Axiomtek designs and manufactures a wide range of industrial computer solutions such as single board computers, embedded systems, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers for different industries including transportation, medical, industrial automation, energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming and retail/POS/Kiosks.



Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration, logistics and a wide range of services including design assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, the company’s Eastern regional headquarters, has added a high level of expertise on COTS integration and design engineering, and a variety of value-added services to Axiomtek USA’s comprehensive suite of capabilities.



City of Industry, CA, February 18, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Axiomtek, a leading designer and manufacturer of innovative, high performance and reliable PC-based industrial computer products, is proud to introduce the the IPC962-525, its latest feature-rich, expandable and robust 2-slot industrial system. It is powered by the LGA1151 Socket 9th/8th generation Intel® Core™ processor (code name: Coffee Lake and Coffee Lake Refresh) with choices of Intel® H310 or Q370 chipset. The IPC is thoughtfully designed to deliver a combination of high performance, versatility and reliability, with rich features and many options for easy customization.The standard IPC962-525 is equipped with one I/O module slot and two PCIe/PCI expansion slots. It offers a full-size PCI Express Mini Card slot for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and 4G/LTE modules or one M.2 Key B slot for 5G wireless connection. The system comes with four choices of I/O modules and two high-speed PCIe/PCI slots with two different combinations of expansion kits. In addition, an optional special air duct designed for Tesla T4 GPU's heat dissipation can ensure safe and reliable operations while delivering superb GPU performance and clock frequency. Designed for easy integration, the system has front-facing I/O connectors for easy access and deployment. The IPC962-525 is purpose-built for industrial automation and equipment manufacturing applications such as machine vision, motion control, deep learning and automated optical inspection."The IPC962-525 is a modular system with many useful features, rugged mechanisms and optimized expandability," said Ivy Lee, product manager of the IPC Division at Axiomtek. "It has a wide operating temperature range of -10°C to +60°C for harsh operating environments and innovative modular design and flexible I/O module slot. We are proud to deliver a high quality IPC that is easy to customize and deploy. Its versatility and rich features make it an ideal industrial solution for a broad range of industrial applications."Advanced Features:- LGA1151 Socket 9th/8th generation Intel® Core™ processor, up to 65W- One PCIe x16 and one PCIe x4 with support of NVIDIA® GPU card and NVIDIA® Tesla T4 GPU card (AX96205)- Dual DDR4-2666/2400 SO-DIMM slots for up to 64GB of memory- Extensive choices of I/O interfaces including two GbE LAN ports with Intel® Ethernet Controller I211-AT and Ethernet Connection I219-LM- One COM port, seven USB ports, one VGA port, one HDMI port, one 4-pin terminal block, and one audio (Mic-in/out)- Two 2.5" swappable HDDs/SSDs supporting RAID 0,1- M.2 Key B slot for 5G wireless connection (optional)- Supports power-on delay function- Supports TPM 2.0 and AMT 12 (Intel® Q370)For more information, please visit us.axiomtek.com or contact us at solutions@axiomtek.com.About Axiomtek Co., LtdAxiomtek Co., Ltd. established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of industrial computer products. Axiomtek designs and manufactures a wide range of industrial computer solutions such as single board computers, embedded systems, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers for different industries including transportation, medical, industrial automation, energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming and retail/POS/Kiosks.Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration, logistics and a wide range of services including design assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, the company's Eastern regional headquarters, has added a high level of expertise on COTS integration and design engineering, and a variety of value-added services to Axiomtek USA's comprehensive suite of capabilities.As an associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance, Axiomtek continuously develops and delivers cutting edge solutions based on the latest Intel® platforms.

