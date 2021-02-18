CDF Labor Law LLP Announces Corey J. Cabral Chair of PAGA Litigation Practice Group and Thomas B. Song Chair of Workplace Safety and Health (OSHA) Practice Group





, a Partner in the Sacramento office, has been named Chair of CDF’s PAGA Litigation Practice Group. Corey’s employment law practice has been focused on defending, managing and resolving high-stakes and complex Private Attorneys General Act (PAGA) lawsuits, which present potentially devastating consequences to employers. Corey has honed his skills in litigating PAGA actions by developing novel and creative strategies to deter and defeat representative PAGA claims. When litigation cannot be avoided, he is well-positioned to aggressively defend clients at trial. Corey’s practice is also focused on advising businesses on wage and hour compliance aiming to prevent PAGA claims in the first place by auditing and revising clients’ payroll, timekeeping and operational policies and procedures. As Chair of this practice group, Corey will lead our attorneys in the PAGA Litigation Practice Group to ensure clients have the best opportunity to prevent, deter and defend PAGA lawsuits in California.



, a Partner in the Orange County office, has been named Chair of CDF’s Workplace Safety and Health (OSHA) Practice Group. Thomas is an accomplished employment litigator, and additionally served as legal counsel to the Cal/OSHA Appeals Board in Sacramento. He uses his unique background to provide tailored and effective advice regarding the myriad of OSHA laws and compliance issues, including the ever-changing COVID-19 regulatory landscape. He is especially passionate about helping companies throughout the entire OSHA inspection, appeal, and hearing process, and is always looking to achieve the best possible result for his clients. Equally as important, Thomas realizes that settlement is not always possible, and has successfully defended numerous employers who have been cited for major OSHA citations after a workplace injury and/or fatality accident, including obtaining complete dismissal of all citations. Whether advising on company safety programs, assisting during an inspection, or defending clients before the Appeals Board, Thomas will ensure CDF attorneys work with employers to put the company in the best position possible defending against OSHA enforcement.



“Both Corey and Tom bring in-depth knowledge and cutting-edge strategic thinking to the practice areas they chair,” said Firm Managing Partner, Marie DiSante. “As we continually expand the service we provide to clients across California, we look forward to Corey’s and Tom’s guidance and leadership.”



For over 25 years, CDF Labor Law LLP has distinguished itself as one of the top labor, employment, and business immigration law firms in California, representing employers in single-plaintiff and class action lawsuits and advising employers on related legal compliance and risk avoidance. The firm has five offices throughout California – in Sacramento, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Orange County and San Diego.