What is Trending in 2021? – Blingvine Lists Latest Fashion Trends in Jewellery.


Blingvine lists down the latest trends in fashion jewellery for the year 2021. Go-to jewellery essentials for the current year.

Chandigarh, India, February 19, 2021 --(PR.com)-- It is a known fact that trends in the fashion industry change every day and hour. Just as we step into the year of hope and recovery, Blingvine, an online jewellery retail brand in India, lists out the latest trends in fashion jewellery in the year 2021.

Jewelry has been overlooked for the larger part of the past year. Despite this, designers sent a mix of gorgeous styles down the runway for the New Year ranging from casual Jewelry to red carpet events. Here’s a list of must-have jewellery styles to keep in vogue:
1. Charms Pendant and Bracelets
2. Choker Necklace
3. Statement Earrings
4. Beaded Necklace
5. Boho inspired Jewellery
6. Oversized Earrings
7. Pearl studs
8. Birthstone Jewellery
9. Shoulder Dust Earrings
10. Big Hoops

Businesses and people’s lives are getting back on track. People can be seen going back to office, travelling, exploring markets and malls for shopping, getting married, heading to parties and doing all sort of activities. With the entirely new enthusiasm of going out, folks are looking out for the latest fashion trends to keep themselves updated.

Blingvine has been a popular choice among Indian women and has received massive appreciation for its unique styles and international quality standards. It has been receiving an overwhelming response due to its diverse collection and latest fashion jewellery.

Check more at www.blingvine.com.
Contact Information
Blingvine
Tanvi Gupta
800-923-9999
Contact
https://www.blingvine.com

