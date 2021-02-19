Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Mods4cars Press Release

Receive press releases from Mods4cars: By Email RSS Feeds: Video-in-Motion Unlocker SmartTV for Volkswagen Now Reduced in Price

The company Mods4cars has permanently reduced the price of the SmartTV module for Volkswagen. With the module installed, the passenger is able to use and operate the TV and DVD system during the drive.

Las Vegas, NV, February 19, 2021 --(



"With our SmartTV control we offer a well thought-out and professional solution to unlock the TV/DVD system while driving," explains PR spokesman Sven Tornow. The SmartTV module is permanently installed in the vehicle, this way the functions are retained even after a service at the dealership. A combination of buttons in the driver's door is used to activate and deactivate the Video-in-motion unlocker.



A standard USB port is attached to the SmartTV module. This enables the installation of software updates, which Mods4cars provides to customers free of charge. Thereby, the Video-in-motion unlocker always remains up to date and does not have to be removed for updates to be installed. Since no cables are cut during installation, a traceless removal is possible at any time.



The Video-in-motion unlocker SmartTV is compatible with the following Volkswagen audio systems: MFD-2 / RNS-300 / RNS-510. In addition, Video-in-motion unlockers are also offered for vehicle brands Bentley, BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Skoda. The SmartTV module for Volkswagen is now available for 99.00 Euro plus tax.



The manufacturer of the Video-in-motion unlocker is the company Mods4cars. The company has specialized in the development of comfort and convertible top controls for over 20 years. SmartTOP convertible modules allow for the opening and closing of the convertible top while driving with just one push of a button, as well as the operation of the convertible top from a distance, using the original vehicle key. SmartTOP modules are available for all popular convertible models.



A product video can be viewed here:

http://youtu.be/7cwVFCEANlg



For more information:

http://www.mods4cars.com



About Mods4cars:



Mods4cars was founded in 2002 from the idea to add a highly demanded feature to the otherwise almost perfect Porsche Boxster: Comfort One-Touch roof operation while driving at slow speeds. The resulting product offered not only that, but also allowed quick and easy installation by just swapping out a relay box, thus leaving no traces and no permanent changes on the vehicle. The first SmartTOP roof controller was born.



The success of their first products in Germany and Europe prompted them in late 2004 to move operations to the USA, to be able to serve the American market as well as all other English speaking countries such as Australia, UK and South Africa from one central location. Their business has grown to a full-fledged international corporation with an office in Las Vegas and a full line of innovative products as well as distributors and installation partners all over the globe.



Being highly specialized in the development and distribution of aftermarket roof- and comfort controllers since 2002 allows them to offer an unsurpassed level of competence and product quality. Their main goal is optimization of each individual product to a maximum in compatibility, usability and intuitive operation. They put greatest effort into development and quality checks of all their products to achieve this goal and meet all expectations of their customers.



The extraordinary success of their products is also based on the great communication with their customers, which usually already starts for each new product during the development and prototyping phase. Las Vegas, NV, February 19, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The manufacturer Mods4cars has as of now permanently reduced the price of their Video-in-motion unlocker SmartTV for Volkswagen. The retrofitted module now costs 99.00 Euro plus tax. It enables the activation of TV and DVD playback while driving. This allows the front passenger to operate the entertainment technology and play DVDs on longer journeys."With our SmartTV control we offer a well thought-out and professional solution to unlock the TV/DVD system while driving," explains PR spokesman Sven Tornow. The SmartTV module is permanently installed in the vehicle, this way the functions are retained even after a service at the dealership. A combination of buttons in the driver's door is used to activate and deactivate the Video-in-motion unlocker.A standard USB port is attached to the SmartTV module. This enables the installation of software updates, which Mods4cars provides to customers free of charge. Thereby, the Video-in-motion unlocker always remains up to date and does not have to be removed for updates to be installed. Since no cables are cut during installation, a traceless removal is possible at any time.The Video-in-motion unlocker SmartTV is compatible with the following Volkswagen audio systems: MFD-2 / RNS-300 / RNS-510. In addition, Video-in-motion unlockers are also offered for vehicle brands Bentley, BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Skoda. The SmartTV module for Volkswagen is now available for 99.00 Euro plus tax.The manufacturer of the Video-in-motion unlocker is the company Mods4cars. The company has specialized in the development of comfort and convertible top controls for over 20 years. SmartTOP convertible modules allow for the opening and closing of the convertible top while driving with just one push of a button, as well as the operation of the convertible top from a distance, using the original vehicle key. SmartTOP modules are available for all popular convertible models.A product video can be viewed here:http://youtu.be/7cwVFCEANlgFor more information:http://www.mods4cars.comAbout Mods4cars:Mods4cars was founded in 2002 from the idea to add a highly demanded feature to the otherwise almost perfect Porsche Boxster: Comfort One-Touch roof operation while driving at slow speeds. The resulting product offered not only that, but also allowed quick and easy installation by just swapping out a relay box, thus leaving no traces and no permanent changes on the vehicle. The first SmartTOP roof controller was born.The success of their first products in Germany and Europe prompted them in late 2004 to move operations to the USA, to be able to serve the American market as well as all other English speaking countries such as Australia, UK and South Africa from one central location. Their business has grown to a full-fledged international corporation with an office in Las Vegas and a full line of innovative products as well as distributors and installation partners all over the globe.Being highly specialized in the development and distribution of aftermarket roof- and comfort controllers since 2002 allows them to offer an unsurpassed level of competence and product quality. Their main goal is optimization of each individual product to a maximum in compatibility, usability and intuitive operation. They put greatest effort into development and quality checks of all their products to achieve this goal and meet all expectations of their customers.The extraordinary success of their products is also based on the great communication with their customers, which usually already starts for each new product during the development and prototyping phase. Contact Information Mods4cars LLC

Sven Tornow

+1-310-910-9055



www.mods4cars.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Mods4cars Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend