WEarth - The First Climate Positive Wooden Watch

WEarth Recently Launches Its First Climate Positive Wooden Watch as It Aims to Increase Awareness About Responsible Consumption

Roma, Italy, February 19, 2021 --(



The WEarth watch is ideated to be a reminder that is time to act.



Climate change movement is not a run of the mill bandwagon as more and more organizations are helping spread awareness on a global scale. Everybody today understands that climate change will affect everything businesses do. That is why an Eco-conscious company like WEarth is determined to be a purpose driven business with the mission to fight climate change.



WEarth is a newly founded company and is headed by Marta Marrucco from Rome, Italy, who currently studies innovation and works in sustainability.



“I founded WEarth because I want to prove that consumer's purchasing power can be used to save the planet instead of consuming it,” Marta Marrucco said.



WEarth is all about responsible shopping, developing sustainable habits and believing in the power of collective action. Action to fight climate change has to happen now and it can be as simple as buying in a responsible way and being aware of the environmental impact of the products we use. But the WEarth Watch is not just a product. The company is designing and creating a product line that funds sustainable energy projects and plants trees.



WEarth is formally launching its first product made for individuals who love sustainability and minimalist design. Every WEarth watch combats deforestation and funds Gold Standard carbon offsetting projects in line with the United Nations SDGs.



The watches come in three wood types and are crafted from 100% natural wood. The design makes it extremely lightweight and its craftsmanship makes the watch both functional and exquisite. Its design also allows users to adjust the size of the watch themselves and it comes in a plastic-free packaging.



“I spent the last 11 months testing woods and movements to come up with the perfect product that will carry my advocacy. A watch for the planet, a watch with a meaning, designed to fight climate change, said Marrucco. “At WEarth, we make a positive difference. That’s why I need your wrist and good intentions to make the world a better place,” she added.



Purchasing and wearing the WEarth original watches will immediately identify you as a member and advocate of the growing climate change movement and also emphasize your serious commitment to responsible consumption.



Media Contact

Marta Marrucco

Founder at WEarth

www.wearth.shop

Marta Marrucco

+39 3939597538



www.wearth.shop



