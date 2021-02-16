PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
BookBuzz

Press Release

Receive press releases from BookBuzz: By Email RSS Feeds:

BookBuzz.net Partners with Boroughs Publishing Group to Announce the Release of Their New Contemporary Romance - "Escapades of a Personal Stylist"


BookBuzz.net is pleased to partner with Boroughs Publishing Group to announce the release of their new contemporary romance novel by author Leanne Lovegrove entitled, "Escapades of a Personal Stylist." Released on February 16, 2021, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers.

New York, NY, February 19, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Playing at Pretending

Being angry at the world isn't working for Max Cartwright, especially when he's trying to win over the girl of his dreams. But he can't seem to stop himself from fighting with the fiery beauty over every damn thing. To make matters worse, he's hiding who he is, and he knows when Sophie finds out, she'll cut him loose.

Sophie Williams life is full of adventures she'd rather not have. Being a personal stylist to the rich and pampered isn't all it's cracked up to be. Like the time she walked in on... She can't talk about it. Or the time she had to... Nope, can't discuss that either. She does it all to take care of her sister, and feels guilty about every minute she's away from her.

Which is why spending time with a starving artist who seems to be suffering from a personality disorder is absolutely wrong. One minute he's sweet and charming, the next, he's biting her head off. It's hard enough keeping up with her demanding clients, she doesn't need a man in her life who gives her emotional whiplash.

But... When his hair falls into his face and he gives her that crooked grin, she's lost in him.

"Escapades of a Personal Stylist" will be available for purchase in print and ebook formats upon its release.

Book Information:
Escapades of a Personal Stylist
By Leanne Lovegrove
Publisher: Boroughs Publishing Group
Release Date: February 16, 2021
ISBN: 978-1953810144 (print)
ISBN: 978-1953810151 (ebook)
Pages: 160
Genre: Contemporary Romance

About the Author:
Leanne Lovegrove is a lawyer and author who loves romance and reading. Her law career has caused her addiction to coffee, but provides her with countless story ideas. She lives in Brisbane, Australia with her husband and three children.

Contact:
Website: https://boroughspublishinggroup.com/books/escapades-personal-stylist
Twitter: https://twitter.com/BoroughsPubGrp
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BoroughsPublishing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/boroughspubgrp/
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/boroughspubgrp/
Promo Link: http://bookbuzz.net/blog/contemporary-romance-escapades-of-a-personal-stylist-by-leanne-lovegrove/

Purchase:
https://www.amazon.com/Escapades-Personal-Stylist-Leanne-Lovegrove-ebook/dp/B08WJ15HYM/
https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/escapades-of-a-personal-stylist-leanne-lovegrove/1138844112?ean=2940164818258
https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/1069073
https://boroughspublishinggroup.com/books/escapades-personal-stylist
Contact Information
BookBuzz.net
Amanda Kerr
706-509-8422
Contact
http://bookbuzz.net/blog/contemporary-romance-escapades-of-a-personal-stylist-by-leanne-lovegrove/

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from BookBuzz
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help