BookBuzz.net Partners with Boroughs Publishing Group to Announce the Release of Their New Contemporary Romance - "Escapades of a Personal Stylist"

BookBuzz.net is pleased to partner with Boroughs Publishing Group to announce the release of their new contemporary romance novel by author Leanne Lovegrove entitled, "Escapades of a Personal Stylist." Released on February 16, 2021, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers.

New York, NY, February 19, 2021 --(



Being angry at the world isn't working for Max Cartwright, especially when he's trying to win over the girl of his dreams. But he can't seem to stop himself from fighting with the fiery beauty over every damn thing. To make matters worse, he's hiding who he is, and he knows when Sophie finds out, she'll cut him loose.



Sophie Williams life is full of adventures she'd rather not have. Being a personal stylist to the rich and pampered isn't all it's cracked up to be. Like the time she walked in on... She can't talk about it. Or the time she had to... Nope, can't discuss that either. She does it all to take care of her sister, and feels guilty about every minute she's away from her.



Which is why spending time with a starving artist who seems to be suffering from a personality disorder is absolutely wrong. One minute he's sweet and charming, the next, he's biting her head off. It's hard enough keeping up with her demanding clients, she doesn't need a man in her life who gives her emotional whiplash.



But... When his hair falls into his face and he gives her that crooked grin, she's lost in him.



"Escapades of a Personal Stylist" will be available for purchase in print and ebook formats upon its release.



Book Information:

Escapades of a Personal Stylist

By Leanne Lovegrove

Publisher: Boroughs Publishing Group

Release Date: February 16, 2021

ISBN: 978-1953810144 (print)

ISBN: 978-1953810151 (ebook)

Pages: 160

Genre: Contemporary Romance



About the Author:

Leanne Lovegrove is a lawyer and author who loves romance and reading. Her law career has caused her addiction to coffee, but provides her with countless story ideas. She lives in Brisbane, Australia with her husband and three children.



Contact:

Website: https://boroughspublishinggroup.com/books/escapades-personal-stylist

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BoroughsPubGrp

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BoroughsPublishing

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/boroughspubgrp/

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/boroughspubgrp/

Promo Link: http://bookbuzz.net/blog/contemporary-romance-escapades-of-a-personal-stylist-by-leanne-lovegrove/



Purchase:

https://www.amazon.com/Escapades-Personal-Stylist-Leanne-Lovegrove-ebook/dp/B08WJ15HYM/

https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/escapades-of-a-personal-stylist-leanne-lovegrove/1138844112?ean=2940164818258

https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/1069073

