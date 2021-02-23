Press Releases Halfpricesoft Press Release

Receive press releases from Halfpricesoft: By Email RSS Feeds: W2C Form: ezW2Correction Software Now Supports Data Importing From ezW2 Software

ezW2Correction tax preparation software has been updated with data import function for customers also using ezW2 from Halfpricesoft.com. Download the trial version at halfpricesoft.com.

Aurora, IL, February 23, 2021 --(

https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2c_software/Import_data_ezW2.asp



Another reason customers use ezW2Correction software is that it is approved by SSA to print W2C (Copy A, B, C, D, 1 & 2) and W3C on plain white paper. It also generates PDF forms for employee copies and generates efile documents for SSA return (additional fee).



“ezW2Correction software is now enhanced to import data from ezW2 information to save time when inputting data,” said Halfpricesoft.com Founder, Dr. Ge



As with all software from Halfpricesoft.com, ezW2Correction has a user-friendly design that allows customers to get started immediately after installation by visiting: https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2c_software.asp.



The main features include, but are not limited to:



- Network versions available (Additional charge)



- ezW2Correction software prints W2C (Copy 1, 2, A, B, C and D) and W3C plain on white paper and is SSA-approved



- ezW2 Correction fills data on pre-printed forms



- ezW2 Correction prints recipient copies into digital PDF file (Additional charge)



- ezW2 Correction supports unlimited companies, recipients and forms with one low cost



- Environmentally friendly with efile and PDF feature (Additional charge)



Eliminate W2C and W3C confusion with this innovative and easy to use application. Halfpricesoft.com invites all customers to start the no obligation test drive today at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/1099_software.asp.



About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management. Aurora, IL, February 23, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Halfpricesoft.com updates ezW2Correction with data import features for customers also utilizing ezW2. Business owners and tax professionals can easily import data from ezW2 into ezW2Correction for those forms created and sent with mistakes. See below on how to import data from ezW2 to file form W2C and W3C, quickly.https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2c_software/Import_data_ezW2.aspAnother reason customers use ezW2Correction software is that it is approved by SSA to print W2C (Copy A, B, C, D, 1 & 2) and W3C on plain white paper. It also generates PDF forms for employee copies and generates efile documents for SSA return (additional fee).“ezW2Correction software is now enhanced to import data from ezW2 information to save time when inputting data,” said Halfpricesoft.com Founder, Dr. GeAs with all software from Halfpricesoft.com, ezW2Correction has a user-friendly design that allows customers to get started immediately after installation by visiting: https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2c_software.asp.The main features include, but are not limited to:- Network versions available (Additional charge)- ezW2Correction software prints W2C (Copy 1, 2, A, B, C and D) and W3C plain on white paper and is SSA-approved- ezW2 Correction fills data on pre-printed forms- ezW2 Correction prints recipient copies into digital PDF file (Additional charge)- ezW2 Correction supports unlimited companies, recipients and forms with one low cost- Environmentally friendly with efile and PDF feature (Additional charge)Eliminate W2C and W3C confusion with this innovative and easy to use application. Halfpricesoft.com invites all customers to start the no obligation test drive today at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/1099_software.asp.About halfpricesoft.comHalfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management. Contact Information Halfpricesoft.com

Casey Yang

502-259-0936



https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Halfpricesoft