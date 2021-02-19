Keren Mizrahi Earns Real Estate Broker License

Press Releases RE/MAX Alliance Group Press Release

RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #9 RE/MAX franchise nationally. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions throughout Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com. Sarasota, FL, February 19, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Keren Mizrahi of RE/MAX Alliance Group has received her Florida real estate broker license. Her continuing training is part of an ongoing commitment to professionally and expertly serve her clients, the real estate industry and community at large.Mizrahi specializes in commercial real estate, investment, development and redevelopment, representing sellers, buyers, tenants and landlords. A commercial broker, she counsels her clients on their long-term goals using real estate as an investment vehicle.Mizrahi holds a bachelor’s degree in Communication and Business Management and has earned the Accredited Commercial Professional (ACP) and Short Sales and Foreclosure Resource (SFR) designations.She has 15 years of business experience in various domains and is an active investor as well. Local and international investors alike benefit from her knowledge, expertise, easy communication style and her winning attitude.Mizrahi is a member of the Commercial Real Estate Alliance (CREA) and participates in nationwide networking events for commercial investment brokers. She was born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel, and served in the Israeli Defense Army as a combat soldier. A mother of three, her free time is spent with her family. She is extremely invested in the local school systems and is passionate about youth competitive sports. She speaks four languages and is fluent in Hebrew and English.Mizrahi is based in the RE/MAX Alliance Group Sarasota office at 2000 Webber Street, and can be reached at (941) 726-3816 or mizrahikeren@gmail.com.RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #9 RE/MAX franchise nationally. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions throughout Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com. Contact Information RE/MAX Alliance Group

