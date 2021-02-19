Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Interactive Pre-Conference Workshop Announced for Injectable Drug Delivery 2021

SMi Reports: There will be a workshop on Developing Apps for Connected Drug Delivery Devices - a practical and integrated HF approach.

London, United Kingdom, February 19, 2021 --(



It is true that the core methods and objectives of HF are tried and tested, however the wireless connectivity and information technology that allows us to make mobile "human-like" systems is really new. And its potential is almost blinding.



New technology both demands and builds new development skillsets. There are roles that exist now that weren’t dreamed of until recently: for example, the “UX writer.”



Our experience is that the tried and testing mindset, approaches and techniques of HF have a very important role to play in the new space of medical App development.



Register for the workshop here: www.injectable-drug-delivery.com/prcom2



Benefits of attending:



This workshop will offer practical knowledge of the HFE mindset, tools and methods that are key to the development of successful Apps.



In particular, they’ll cover:



· Development methods for "human-like" systems

· Approaches to prototyping: designs as research tools

· Observational, simulated-use research



The brochure with the full agenda and speaker line up for the main conference is available to download www.injectable-drug-delivery.com/prcom2



Injectable Drug Delivery 2021

12th – 13th May 2021

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only

Proudly sponsored by BD Medical



For media queries please contact Jinna Sidhu at hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0)20 7827 6088



About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk London, United Kingdom, February 19, 2021 --( PR.com )-- SMi is proud to present the Injectable Drug Delivery Pre-Conference Virtual Workshop on 11th May 2021. In this workshop the facilitators will share their experiences, as human factors (HF) specialists, of medical App development hosted by Team Consulting.It is true that the core methods and objectives of HF are tried and tested, however the wireless connectivity and information technology that allows us to make mobile "human-like" systems is really new. And its potential is almost blinding.New technology both demands and builds new development skillsets. There are roles that exist now that weren’t dreamed of until recently: for example, the “UX writer.”Our experience is that the tried and testing mindset, approaches and techniques of HF have a very important role to play in the new space of medical App development.Register for the workshop here: www.injectable-drug-delivery.com/prcom2Benefits of attending:This workshop will offer practical knowledge of the HFE mindset, tools and methods that are key to the development of successful Apps.In particular, they’ll cover:· Development methods for "human-like" systems· Approaches to prototyping: designs as research tools· Observational, simulated-use researchThe brochure with the full agenda and speaker line up for the main conference is available to download www.injectable-drug-delivery.com/prcom2Injectable Drug Delivery 202112th – 13th May 2021Virtual Conference: Online Access OnlyProudly sponsored by BD MedicalFor media queries please contact Jinna Sidhu at hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0)20 7827 6088About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk Contact Information SMi Group

Trizsa Ardael

+44 (0) 20 7827 6086



http://www.roboticsautonomous-usa.com/pr1



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SMi Group