Interactive Pre-Conference Workshop Announced for Injectable Drug Delivery 2021


SMi Reports: There will be a workshop on Developing Apps for Connected Drug Delivery Devices - a practical and integrated HF approach.

London, United Kingdom, February 19, 2021 --(PR.com)-- SMi is proud to present the Injectable Drug Delivery Pre-Conference Virtual Workshop on 11th May 2021. In this workshop the facilitators will share their experiences, as human factors (HF) specialists, of medical App development hosted by Team Consulting.

It is true that the core methods and objectives of HF are tried and tested, however the wireless connectivity and information technology that allows us to make mobile "human-like" systems is really new. And its potential is almost blinding.

New technology both demands and builds new development skillsets. There are roles that exist now that weren’t dreamed of until recently: for example, the “UX writer.”

Our experience is that the tried and testing mindset, approaches and techniques of HF have a very important role to play in the new space of medical App development.

Register for the workshop here: www.injectable-drug-delivery.com/prcom2

Benefits of attending:

This workshop will offer practical knowledge of the HFE mindset, tools and methods that are key to the development of successful Apps.

In particular, they’ll cover:

· Development methods for "human-like" systems
· Approaches to prototyping: designs as research tools
· Observational, simulated-use research

The brochure with the full agenda and speaker line up for the main conference is available to download www.injectable-drug-delivery.com/prcom2

Injectable Drug Delivery 2021
12th – 13th May 2021
Virtual Conference: Online Access Only
Proudly sponsored by BD Medical

For media queries please contact Jinna Sidhu at hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0)20 7827 6088

About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
Contact Information
SMi Group
Trizsa Ardael
+44 (0) 20 7827 6086
Contact
http://www.roboticsautonomous-usa.com/pr1

