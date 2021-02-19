Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases New Yorker Electronics Press Release

Receive press releases from New Yorker Electronics: By Email RSS Feeds: New Yorker Electronics Releases New Exxelia Cubisic SLP Series of Flat-Pack Radial Lead Capacitors

New Flat Pack Series Supplies Twice the Capacitance and Lifetime Hours of Devices in the Same Class

Northvale, NJ, February 19, 2021 --(



With operating temperatures up to 145°C, and resistance to vibrations up to 50g, Exxelia radial leaded aluminum electrolytic capacitors are mostly intended to service aviation electronics, such as in fighter aircraft, missiles, commercial aircraft and radar/laser systems. And, the new Exxelia capacitor series provides more than twice the lifetime.



According to Exxelia, engineers tackling complex designing requirements and looking for an easily integrable product will save space and gain reliability because of improved materials. Because the Cubisic SLP can resist 50G vibrations and withstand 92,000 feet altitude, it is perfectly suitable for filtering and energy storage in cockpits, actuation and power generation functions of commercial and military aircrafts.



This series offers capacitance ranges from 100μF to 68,000μF and voltages from 10V to 450V. It is designed to deliver 5,000 lifetime hours at 85°C and an operating temperature range from -55°C to +85°C. RoHS compliant configurations are also available.



Features & Benefits:

· High Reliability – Passed 2000 hr and beyond life tests at +85°C

· Very stable at low pressure and 25°C ( 1 torr for 100 hours)

· Rapid temperature cycling (100 cycles at -55 and 85°C)

· Vibration resistance (2 hours per axis at 30 or 50 g)

· Electrical characterization at low and high temperatures (-55 to 85°C)



Applications:

· Filtering

· Energy storage



With operating temperatures up to 145°C, and resistance to vibrations up to 20g, Exxelia radial leaded aluminum electrolytic capacitors are mostly intended to service aviation electronics. New Yorker Electronics is a franchise distributor of Exxelia Dearborn of the Exxelia Group and supplies its full line of Film, Mica, Tantalum, Aluminum Electrolytics and Ceramic Capacitors as well as its EMI/RFI Filters, Magnetics, Position Sensors, Slip Rings and Rotary Joints.



About New Yorker Electronics

New Yorker Electronics is a certified franchised distributor of electronic components, well known for its full product lines, large inventories and competitive pricing since 1948. It is an AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified source of passive components, discrete semiconductors, electromechanical devices, Flash & DRAM modules, embedded board solutions, power supplies and connectors, and operates exclusively at heightened military and aerospace performance levels. New Yorker Electronics operates in strict accordance with AS5553 and AS6496 standards in its everyday procedures to thwart the proliferation of counterfeit parts. It is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International). Northvale, NJ, February 19, 2021 --( PR.com )-- New Yorker Electronics has released the new Cubisic SLP Series of Flat Pack Electrolytic Capacitors from Exxelia. Considered by Exxelia to be a "game changer," this new radial lead capacitor has twice the capacitance of any other available flat pack on the market in the exact same volume.With operating temperatures up to 145°C, and resistance to vibrations up to 50g, Exxelia radial leaded aluminum electrolytic capacitors are mostly intended to service aviation electronics, such as in fighter aircraft, missiles, commercial aircraft and radar/laser systems. And, the new Exxelia capacitor series provides more than twice the lifetime.According to Exxelia, engineers tackling complex designing requirements and looking for an easily integrable product will save space and gain reliability because of improved materials. Because the Cubisic SLP can resist 50G vibrations and withstand 92,000 feet altitude, it is perfectly suitable for filtering and energy storage in cockpits, actuation and power generation functions of commercial and military aircrafts.This series offers capacitance ranges from 100μF to 68,000μF and voltages from 10V to 450V. It is designed to deliver 5,000 lifetime hours at 85°C and an operating temperature range from -55°C to +85°C. RoHS compliant configurations are also available.Features & Benefits:· High Reliability – Passed 2000 hr and beyond life tests at +85°C· Very stable at low pressure and 25°C ( 1 torr for 100 hours)· Rapid temperature cycling (100 cycles at -55 and 85°C)· Vibration resistance (2 hours per axis at 30 or 50 g)· Electrical characterization at low and high temperatures (-55 to 85°C)Applications:· Filtering· Energy storageWith operating temperatures up to 145°C, and resistance to vibrations up to 20g, Exxelia radial leaded aluminum electrolytic capacitors are mostly intended to service aviation electronics. New Yorker Electronics is a franchise distributor of Exxelia Dearborn of the Exxelia Group and supplies its full line of Film, Mica, Tantalum, Aluminum Electrolytics and Ceramic Capacitors as well as its EMI/RFI Filters, Magnetics, Position Sensors, Slip Rings and Rotary Joints.About New Yorker ElectronicsNew Yorker Electronics is a certified franchised distributor of electronic components, well known for its full product lines, large inventories and competitive pricing since 1948. It is an AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified source of passive components, discrete semiconductors, electromechanical devices, Flash & DRAM modules, embedded board solutions, power supplies and connectors, and operates exclusively at heightened military and aerospace performance levels. New Yorker Electronics operates in strict accordance with AS5553 and AS6496 standards in its everyday procedures to thwart the proliferation of counterfeit parts. It is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International). Contact Information New Yorker Electronics

Mark Pappas

201-750-1171



www.newyorkerelectronics.com

209 Industrial Avenue

Northvale, New Jersey 07647

USA



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from New Yorker Electronics Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend